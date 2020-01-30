Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• Shoals Artists' Guild — Members Ann McCutchen, Arzetta Mimbs and Jim Williams will have an exhibit at Killen Public Library, 325 J.C. Mauldin Highway, beginning through today. For information, call 256-757-5471.
• Shoals Artists' Guild — Members have a Fall/Winter exhibit in the upstairs gallery at Kennedy Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, through Friday.
• My Alabama exhibit — Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts will exhibit photographer John Dersham's collection of Alabama landscape photographs through Feb. 19 in the annex gallery. Dersham will teach a two-part workshop, comprised of a presentation 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and a hands-on downtown photo shoot 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8. Workshop fee is $40; to register, call 256-760-6379. The center, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, is free and open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• The Isom Collection — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art will have the exhibit on display through Feb. 13. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday. The museum is at 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
Books/library
• Book sale — Friends of the Killen Library is having a half off sale January and February at the rock house next to the Killen Public Library on J.C. Mauldin Highway. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Proceeds benefit the library.
• Author lunch with Marie Benedict — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., will host a lunch with author Marie Benedict at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The author will talk about her latest book, "Lady Clementine." Tickets: $35 (includes copy of her new book and lunch). Tickets are available at the library and at flpl.org/mb.
• Book talk/signing — Peggy Allen Towns will discuss her book, "Scottsboro Unmasked: Decatur's Story" at 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at Sheffield Public Library, 316 Montgomery Ave. Free program sponsored by Friends of Sheffield Public Library.
• Harpist Annette Harman — Sponsored by the Friends of Sheffield Public Library, Annette Harman will be playing 3-5 p.m. Feb. 15 at Sheffield Public Library, Montgomery Avenue. Free event.
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club — "Scandalous Women: The Lives and Loves of History's Most Notorious Women" by Elizabeth Kerri Mahon will be discussed at the 10 a.m. Feb. 19 meeting of the Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club. The club meets at Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. nancy537481@yahoo.com.
• Jason Schechterle — The subject of "Burning Shield" will speak at Clarion Inn, Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield, on March 12. Meet and greet is 6-7 p.m., with hors d'oeuvres, and program beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets: $20, available at Sheffield Public Library. Tickets must be purchased by March 9. Hosted by Friends of Sheffield Public Library.
Dance
• Line Dance Class — Florence Parks and Recreation Department is taking registration for a Couple Line Dance Class at the Broadway Recreation Center. Fee is $40 per couple. The class meets 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays in February. Instructor, Jan Ownby. Register by calling 256-627-0052 or Broadway Recreation Center at 256-760-6418. Deadline to register is Wednesday.
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $3. Children younger than 10 free. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Family friendly, every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Shoals Symphony — The Shoals Symphony at UNA will conduct Preludes and Polovtsian Dances at 3 p.m. Sunday; Valentines, Vino and Vivaldi at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 (for 21 and older); A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7 p.m. March 14; Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at 7 p.m May 1; Joe Gray and the Moscow Mule at 3 p.m Oct. 20. Tickets: 256-710-1623, shoalssymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.
• Florence Camerata — The Florence Camerata will resume rehearsals 7-9 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Choral Room at the University of North Alabama. New conductor: Rebecca Rockhill; new collaborative pianist: Karen Cantrell. Singers from age 17 and older are invited to come and prepare for the spring concert on April 16.
• Asleep by Ten — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Band members are Paul Goins, John Byrd, Elijah Hudson, Michael Davis and Derrick Gargis.
• Florence Music Study Club — UNA Steel Drum Ensemble with director Tracy Wiggins will present the program at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at First Baptist Church, Atrium, 209 N. Walnut St., Florence.
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — The museum will present Girls of Muscle Shoals, featuring Lillian Glanton, Lori Loveless, Marissa Luna and special guest, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 8. Admission: $10; children younger than 10 free. The museum is at 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-248-4695, 256-284-5283
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Southern Exposure Screening — The free event will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. today at the University of North Alabama Communications Building, Room 131, 602 N. Pine St., Florence. Premiere screening of the Southern Exposure Film Fellowship 2019 films.
• Farm Toy Show — The Northwest Alabama Farm Toy Show will be 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Clarion Inn Hotel, Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield. Adult admission is $3 children; 12 and younger free. Farm toys to buy, sell or trade, and a farm display competition. Proceeds benefit Deshler High School FFA program. 256-320-7490
• 2020 Volunteer Kickoff — The event will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Singin' River LIVE, College Street, Florence. Committee members needed to help with the Walk to End Alzheimer's. Call Susie Martin, 256-633-9430.
• Sierra Club Shoals Program — The Sierra Club will have the event 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St. Speakers, 5:30-6 p.m.: Joi Travis, Casie Jones; 6-7:30 p.m.: screening of National Geographic film, "From the Ashes." Free. SierraClub.org
• Leighton Training School School Reunion — The classes of 1969 and 1970 will be honored July 3-5. Information concerning events and cost will be mailed in February. If you've moved, please mail new address to LTS Committee, P.O. Box 776, Leighton, AL 35646.
• Party with a Purpose — Helen Keller Hospital Foundation will present the event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 10 at Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. Grand market, auction, luncheon and fashion show. Proceeds benefit breast cancer programs.
• Lifeguard Certification Classes — The Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department is offering lifeguard classes March 11, 13, 14, 15; April 1, 3, 4, 5; April 29, May 1, 2, 3; May 20, 22, 23, 24; June 3, 5, 6, 7. Fee is $200. Register in advance at Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department. 256-386-5615
Theater
• Bay Tree Council — The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts announces the dinner theater production, "Till Beth Do Us Part" is Feb. 13-16; "Cheating Cheaters" will be April 23-26; and "Leading Ladies" is June 18-21. Productions are at Weatherford Centre, 303 Fourth Ave. S.E., Red Bay. Tickets are $8. For groups, call Beth Hammock, 256-356-9286.
• "King Lear" — Shakespeare at the Shoals will present "King Lear," Feb. 21-23 at the Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Michael Green is directing William Shakespeare's classic tragedy. School performances will be presented at 9 a.m. Feb. 19-20. Any schools interested in reserving seats for a performance can contact shakespeareattheshoals@aol.com. Curtain times for public performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets to public performances are $10 and may be purchased at theshoalstheatre.org or by calling 256-764-1700.
• The Shoals Community Theatre — “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, March 19-22. William Freeman will direct, “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Musical,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13. Season
Trips
• Upcoming trips — The Club, Florence Parks and Recreation Department, will sponsor trips throughout the year. A $75 deposit to register. Trips include San Antonio, Texas, March 15-21; Mackinac Island, Michigan, Aug. 16-22; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Nov. 9-13.
Tours
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
• LaGrange College Site Park — Open for tours daily and weekends by appointment. 256-446-9324.
Beyond the Shoals
• Women of Limestone — The exhibit highlighting women’s contributions to Limestone County’s history will be at the Limestone County Archives, 102 W. Washington St., Athens, from Jan. 31-March 31. The exhibit is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Record and CD Show — The Alabama Record Collectors Association will have its annual show 3-8 p.m. March 6 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 at Gardendale Civic Center, Main Exhibition Hall in Gardendale. Admission is $5 per day. alabamarecordcollectors.org
• Opera Birmingham — The Opera Gala will be 6 p.m. March 13 at the Florentine, 2101 Second Ave. N., Birmingham. Cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, silent and live auctions, a seated dinner, and a concert of opera favorites featuring the cast of "Cinderella." Black tie optional. Gala tickets are $200 per person, or $1,600 per table of eight. Reservations must be made by March 3 by calling 205-322-6737.
• Opera Birmingham — The season continues with "Cinderella" on March 20 and March 22; and vocal competition, May 16 and May 17. Adult tickets are $20 and can be purchased at operabirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737. Students tickets are $10 for full-time students with ID.
