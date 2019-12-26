Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• Shoals Artists' Guild — Members Ann McCutchen, Arzetta Mimbs and Jim Williams will have an exhibit at Killen Public Library, 325 J.C. Mauldin Highway, beginning through Jan. 30. For information, call 256-757-5471.
• Shoals Artists' Guild — Members have a Fall/Winter exhibit in the upstairs gallery at Kennedy Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, through January.
• Quilt Stories — Historic quilts from Pope's Tavern Museum will be on display at Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts along with the 2019 Shoals Piecemakers Guild Quilt Challenge. Quilts will be displayed through Friday. The center is at 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, and is open, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 256-760-6379
• Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts — Artist Guy Robinson will display his oil paintings at Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, through Jan. 10. An abstract painting workshop will be 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 11. Entry to the exhibit is free. The workshop fee is $30, participants can register at 256-760-6379. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Books/library
• Get Out of Town — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., will begin its travel series 2 p.m. Jan. 5; Greece, Switzerland and Germany with Emily Dial.
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Holiday
• Shoals Tinsel Trail — The Tinsel Trail is a display of live Christmas trees on the grounds of the Florence-Lauderdale Visitor Center in McFarland Park. Trees will decorate the Visitor Center for the holiday season. Intended to promote community, each tree is sponsored by a local corporation, group, or family, and has been decorated by its sponsor or another organization designated by the sponsor. Trees will be lit at dusk until midnight. The Tinsel Trail is free and will be on display through Jan. 6.
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $5. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• The Cadillacs — The band will perform for the Wayne Chaney Benefit at 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at Florence Moose Lodge, 4270 Chisholm Road, Florence.
• Shoals Symphony — The Shoals Symphony at UNA will conduct Preludes and Polovtsian Dances at 3 p.m. Feb. 2, 2020; Valentines, Vino and Vivaldi at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 (for 21 and older); A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7 p.m. March 14, 2020; Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at 7 p.m May 1, 2020; Joe Gray and the Moscow Mule at 3 p.m Oct. 20, 2020. Tickets: 256-710-1623, shoalssymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
Auditions
• Auditions — Auditions for "The Case of Humanity VS Pontius Pilate" will be 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 28 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Cold readings from the script for 18 to senior adult, both male and female. Show dates April 2-3.
Theater
• The Shoals Community Theatre — Neil Simon’s “Rumors” will be Jan. 16-19, 2020, presented by Zodiac Players and directed by Laura Connolly and Andrew Maples. Shoals Shakespeare presents, “King Lear” directed by Michael Green on Feb. 21-23, 2020. “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, March 19-22, 2020. William Freeman will direct, “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, 2020, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, 2020, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Musical,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13, 2020. Season tickets available, 256-764-1700.
• Bay Tree Council — The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts announces the dinner theater production, "Till Beth Do Us Part" is Feb. 13-16; "Cheating Cheaters" will be April 23-26; and "Leading Ladies" is June 18-21. Productions are at Weatherford Centre, 303 Fourth Ave. S.E., Red Bay. Tickets are $8. For groups, call Beth Hammock, 256-356-9286.
Tours
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours are noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
• LaGrange College Site Park — Open for tours daily and weekends by appointment. 256-446-9324.
Beyond the Shoals
• Opera Birmingham — The season continues with "Independence Eve" on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26; "Cinderella" on March 20 and March 22; and vocal competition, May 16 and May 17. Adult tickets are $20 and can be purchased at operabirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737. Students tickets are $10 for full-time students with ID.
