Art
• World Collage Day — Join Taryn Chase Jackson from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 13 for a cut-and-paste meet-up to mark the annual, international celebration. The event is free. 256-383-0533
• Exhibits — Ara Dona, Lauren Eliza and Yonatan Pelles exhibitions will be at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia, May 23-June 30. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission: $5 for adults; $3 for students; free for TVAA members.
Books/library
• "Ava the Almost Dachshund" — There will be a book launch party with Laurie Nave at 3 p.m. Saturday at Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Dancing at the Club — Singing River Squares meets each Monday night at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Social Dance is on Tuesday night. The Club is an alcohol, drug, tobacco, weapon free facility. For information, call Fran at 256-760-6420.
• Dance lessons — Parks and Rec will be offering small group ballroom dance lessons on Thursdays at Royal Avenue Recreation Center. Beginner class 1-2 p.m., Intermediate class 2-3 p.m. There are also select times available for individual/couple lessons. These lessons are perfect for weddings, formals, proms, lead outs, cotillions, etc. Space is limited. Call Royal Ave. Rec. Center, 256-760-6425, to sign up.
• Swing into spring — Learn East Coast and West Coast swing during a 6-week dance class on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. For information or to sign up, call 256-760-6425.
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — Star Player exhibit will be on display at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Karaoke/open mic
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass, country, oldies and open mic. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. No dancing or alcohol, and free admission. 18210 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-810-5866
• Fizz — Open stage karaoke and open mic on Tuesdays at Fizz in Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. Wednesdays: Working Women Wednesday.
Music
• Music in the Park — Wilson Park in Florence will be the site of Music in the Park at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday in May. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the free event. May 10: David Phillips and Tommy Summerhill; May 17: Shannon Knight; May 24: Jeff Hornbuckle; May 31: Jacob Adams.
• Celtic Fest — The Belle Mont Celtic Fest will be May 12-13 at the museum, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia. Free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12. An evening concert will be 6 p.m. May 12. All-day festival will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 13. Advance tickets for the evening concert and all-day festival May 13 are discounted if purchased through Eventbrite or call, 256-381-5052. Adults $15; youths 13-18 years $5; children 12 years and younger free. Rain location is Northwest Shoals Community College.
• Chuck Leavell — Rolling Stones' Chuck Leavell will be in concert at 7 p.m. May 27 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Friday Night Stars and Guitars — During the month of June, there will be music at 7 p.m. on Fridays at Wilson Park in downtown Florence. Schedule: Midnighters, June 2; Rewind of the Shoals, June 9; Drumb and Drumber, June 16; Deja Vu, June 23; Dixie Mafia, June 30. Free community event; bring a lawn chair.
• Paul Thorn and Band — Paul Thorn and Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. June 10 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Special events
• Cheerleading — The Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation Department is taking registration for cheerleading, ages 5-12. Registration continues through July 7. The fee is $150 and includes uniform, Pom Poms, Bloomers and corsage. Age cutoff is Aug. 1. 256-386-9270
• Recall LaGrange — Recall LaGrange will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at LaGrange College Site, 1491 LaGrange College Road, Leighton. The distillery raid will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. Hayrides, observatory open for star gazers, guided tours of Pioneer Village, arts/crafts, food vendors, living history events, entertainment, bake sales, sttorytelling and blacksmith demonstrations. Country Store and post office will reopen and "Lagrange College" books by Robert Steen for sale. Admission is free; donations accepted for upkeep of the cemetery and park.
• Summer swim lessons — The Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department is taking registration for summer swim lessons. The lessons will be given in June and July. Register now, classes are limited. Visit the recreation center or call 256-386-5615.
• Family Fun Fair — The 6th annual Family Fun Fair will be 3-6 p.m. today at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. This is a free event, with local community agencies providing free food, games, books, activities and more.
• Charity Bowl — Let the good times roll at the Charity Bowl from 5-10 p.m. today at Lauderdale Lanes, Florence Boulevard. $100 entry fee covers T-shirts and bowling for a 5-person team ($20 per person). Choose charity and raise funds. Contact Sarita Thompson, 256-810-2562, saritatho@aol.com
• Induction dinner — The Burrell-Slater Athletic Hall of Fame induction dinner for 2023 will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Burrell- Slater gym, 610 W. College St., Florence. This years inductees are Lock Beachum,, Isaiah Coffey, Charles Liner, William Lee Simpson, Gary Weaver and the 1955-56 Men's Basketball team. Tickets are $30 and may be obtained by calling Dave Smith at 256-710-9057 or from members of the committee.
• Legacy Car Show — Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence, will have a car show from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Free admission, $25 to show car. Proceeds benefit school's transportation ministry.
• Historic Walking Tour: The Forks of Cypress — The free tour will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tour guide Harry Wallace.
• Celebrating Nurses Week — The Kappa Phi Chapter Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc. will present "A Mental Health Conversation on Grief" at noon Saturday at Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Guest speaker will be LeTanndra Thompson, LMSW, certified grief educator. A free community event for nurses.
• Star Wars: A New Hope — The event will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Norton Auditorium, North Pine Street, Florence. Tickets: tickets@shoalssymphony.org or call 256-710-1623.
• Golf Tournament — Ace for CASA Golf Tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. May 13 at Cypress Golf and Tennis Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals. To register, email HBECLEY@SHOALSCASA.ORG or call 256-765-0041. Sponsorships begin at $100.
• Lifeguard Certification — Sheffield Parks and Recreation will offer Lifeguard Certification Classes. Class 3: May 8, May 9, May 11, May 12 and May 13. Cost is $225 for full certification; $125 for re-certification. For information or to sign up, call 256-386-5615. Classes are limited to 10 people.
• Free Fishing Day — Deibert Park will have free fishing days from 6:30-11:30 a.m. May 18, Sept. 12 and Oct. 12. No fishing license needed. Bring your own tackle, snacks and chairs. Catch and keep; catch and share; catch and release. 256-760-6420
• Mardi Gras Celebration — The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. Door prizes and entertainment, lunch provided for those 60 and over.
• Shoals Storytelling Festival — The event will be May 18-20 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Admission for the entire three day event, including the May 20 event is $70. Individual tickets per day are available $20 for 7-9 p.m. May 18; $50 for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 19 and $50 for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20. The Shoals Storytelling Festival is co-sponsored by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and the Alabama State Council on the Arts.
• Arts Alive Festival — The festival will be from May 20-21 at Wilson Park, Tuscaloosa Street, Florence. info@alabamaartsalive.com or 256-760-6379
• Heinie Manush Day — The Heinie Manush Day will be May 21 at Heinie Manush Field, Deshler High School, North Commons St., Tuscumbia. Gates open at 11 a.m.; Calliope at noon; exhibition games at 1 p.m. Doubleheader: Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball "The Cumberland Club of Nashville" vs. "The Franklin Farriers." The second game played with volunteers. Sponsorship: $25. If interested in volunteering to play, call Gary Bridges, 270-535-4357; Mary Carton, 256-436-0733; Annie Perry, 256-415-0700.
• Street Rods — "52nd Rod Run" will be June 3 at Spring Park, Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia. Registration is $20 at the gate. Rain or shine. Gates open 7 a.m.; show until 2 p.m.
• Phil Campbell Hoedown — The festival will be June 16-19 in downtown Phil Campbell.
• The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts — The annual membership and sponsorship drive will begin soon. If interested in being either, contact any board member, message BTCPA through Facebook, or contact Scotty Kennedy at 256-356-8758 or email at scottydk@att.net.
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
Theater
• "Willy Wonka Jr." — The Shoals Christian School Drama Department will present “Willy Wonka Jr.” Show dates are 7:30 p.m. May 11-13. Tickets: $10 adults, $8 students, and $6 for ages 5 and younger. Families/groups of 5 or more are $8 per ticket. Buy tickets by calling the SCS office at 256-767-7070; tickets will also be available at the door each night of performance. The school is at 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence.
• "Side by Side By Sondheim" — Zodiac Players will present the play 7:30 p.m. May 11-13 and 2 p.m. May 14 at Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-764-1700
Trips
• Upcoming trips — The Club, Florence Parks and Recreation Department, will sponsor trips throughout 2023. Mackinac Island, May 14-20; Niagara Falls and Toronto, Canada, June 11-17; Memphis, Tennessee, July 17-19; Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 21-23; Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Black Hill of South Dakota, Sept. 30-Oct. 8. Open to the public. fdavis@florencal.org, 256-760-6642
Tours
• LaGrange College Site Park — The LaGrange College Site Park is open daily and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours and park reservations are available by calling 256-446-9324. The Visitors Center/Museum is open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The historic College Site, forerunner of UNA, is located in East Colbert County, off Alabama Highway 157 on LaGrange College Road, Leighton, Alabama, near White Oak Community. Contact: L C Lenz, the LaGrange Living Historical Association at 256-702-6953
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Pope's Tavern — The museum is open at 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. CDC guidelines for social distancing/masking. 256-381-5052
• The Courtland Heritage Museum — The museum at 252 College St., Courtland, displays memorabilia and artifacts of the town’s history. The museum is located on the town square in a 1900 building that previously housed businesses and a service club and features historical displays relating to area's agriculture, business, transportation, history and military. Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 256-637-2707.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Admission: $12 adults, $10 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Muscle Shoals Sound — The facility is open for guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tours are on the half-hour beginning at 10:30 am., with last tour at 3:30 p.m. Guided tours are $20. Group tour rates available at 256-978-5151 or www.muscleshoalssoundstudio.org
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-275-3128
• FAME Recording Studios — This studio is open for two tours at 9 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tours are $15 per person. 256-381-0801.
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Tours are $10. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors 62 and older, AAA members, military (active and retired), $7 college students, $5 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 662-739-5681 or email: wessterling63@gmail.com.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
Beyond the Shoals
• GirlCon — Girl Scout Juniors and up are invited to GirlCon, a comic con-style event 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Trussville Civic Center, 5381 Trussville Clay Road, Trussville. 225-910-0785, challer@girlscoutsnca.org
• Unsung Hero exhibition — Artist Bernice Davidson will have an exhibition at the home of 11th President James K. Polk, 301 W. Seventh St., Columbia, Tennessee. The exhibit continues through May. 931-964-2590
