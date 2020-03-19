Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number. Some activities may have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Art
• Artistic Renderings of Youth — A juried exhibit of work by seventh through 12th grade artists from Colbert and Lauderdale counties will be on display at Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, through March 27. The center is open, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 256-760-6379
• Art display — Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creatures from the Mind of Jennifer Torres will be on display through April 9 at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. A gallery talk will be 1-3 p.m. March 15. Call 256-383-0533 for tickets and information.
• Arts for eARth — Martha Marshall will open an exhibit during the Shoals Earth Day Fest at the Sheffield Downtown Commercial Historic District, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 4 and during the month of April at Sheffield Library, 316 Montgomery Ave.
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Festivals
• May Day Music Fest — The event will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2 at Spring Park, Spring Park Street, Tuscumbia. Music begins at 11 a.m. Vendors, food court, kids corner, pink Heals Fleet, firetruck pull and Splashpad fun. Benefits Russel Hill Cancer Foundation.
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $3. Children younger than 10 free. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Family friendly, every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Shoals Symphony — The Shoals Symphony at UNA will conduct Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at 7 p.m. May 1; Joe Gray and the Moscow Mule at 3 p.m Oct. 20. Tickets: 256-710-1623, shoalssymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.
• The Midnighters — The group will perform at 6 p.m. April 3 at Burrell Slater, 610 W. College St., Florence. Free food and music. Voter registration, restoration of rights and other voter information available. Hosted by the Lauderdale County Democrats and Shoals Democrats.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Sheffield Head Start program — The preschool center, 701 E. 17th St., is taking applications for the upcoming school year from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Parents must bring birth certificates, verification of income for 2019, Medicaid insurance card, WIC, food stamps, college ID, military ID, proof of kinship, IEP/IFSP. Services provided at no cost. Call 256-383-3577, ext. 102, 104, 106, 113 or 114, for appointment.
• Electing officers — Osborn Hill Cemetery will meet at 6 p.m. today at the Littleville Town Hall to elect officers for coming year. Donations are needed to help maintain the perpetual care. Please make check payable to the Osborn Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Lana Duncan, 2330 Colburn Mtn. Road, Tuscumbia, AL 35674 or to the Valley State Bank in Russellville, AL 35674.
• First Responders Appreciation Reception — The event will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Presented by Shoals City TV and hosted by Life Coach Casey Eggleston, there will be prizes, music and free food.
• Fishing Day — Florence Parks and Recreation/The Club will sponsor Fishing Day 6:30 a.m. to noon March 28 at Deibert Park, Darby Drive and Cox Creek Parkway. Bring tackle, chairs, snacks, camera and luck. 256-760-6420
• Lifeguard Certification Classes — The Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department is offering lifeguard classes April 1, 3, 4, 5; April 29, May 1, 2, 3; May 20, 22, 23, 24; June 3, 5, 6, 7. Fee is $200. Register in advance at Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department. 256-386-5615
• Walking tours — The Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau and the Historic Sheffield Commission will host a series of walking tours through Sheffield and Tuscumbia on Saturdays in April. The free tours begin April 4 and continue on April 11, 18 and 25. Each of the tours will start at 10 a.m. The Tuscumbia tours begin outside Cold Water Bookstore, 101 W. Sixth St. The Sheffield tours begin at the Municipal Building, 600 N. Montgomery Ave. The Tuscumbia tours will be lead by John McWilliams and will last about 90 minutes. Jimmy Austin, who coordinates the Sheffield tours, said the April 4 and 18 walks will concentrate on the historic homes along Montgomery Avenue north of City Hall. The April 11 and 25 tours will focus on businesses along Montgomery Avenue south of City Hall. The walks will last about 2 hours.
Theater
• Bay Tree Council — The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts will present "Cheating Cheaters" on April 23-26; and "Leading Ladies" June 18-21. Productions are at Weatherford Centre, 303 Fourth Ave. S.E., Red Bay. 256-356-9829
• Workshop — Ronald Rand will conduct a 6-Week Master Acting Workshop at The Ritz Studio, 111 West Third Street, Sheffield. Registration required. Workshop dates: 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18. The workshop series is $200; single sessions: $40. Call TVAA at 256-383-0533.
• The Shoals Community Theatre — “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, today-Sunday. William Freeman will direct, “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Musical,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13.
Trips
• Upcoming trips — The Club, Florence Parks and Recreation Department, will sponsor trips throughout the year. A $75 deposit to register. Trips include Mackinac Island, Michigan, Aug. 16-22; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Nov. 9-13; magical Christmas markets of Austria and Germany, Dec. 12-19. Foreign travel with The Club: Passport required. 256-760-6642
Tours
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
• LaGrange College Site Park — Open for tours daily and weekends by appointment. 256-446-9324.
Beyond the Shoals
• Women of Limestone — The exhibit highlighting women’s contributions to Limestone County’s history will be at the Limestone County Archives, 102 W. Washington St., Athens, through March 31. The exhibit is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Opera Birmingham — The season continues with "Cinderella" at 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 2:30 p.m. March 22 at Samford University Wright Center. Adult tickets are $20 and can be purchased at operabirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737. Students tickets are $10 for full-time students with ID. Season concludes with vocal competition, May 16 and May 17.
• 2020 Alabama Arts Summit — The summit will be 5 p.m. April 2 and 4 p.m. April 3 at Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, 4000 Grand Ave. Tickets are $50-$185. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-alabama-arts-summit-tickets-85825746117?aff=Registration.
