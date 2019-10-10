Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• SKIN AND INK: The Art of Tattoo — Allegory Arts and Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts present the exhibit today-Monday. The center, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 256-760-6379
• Art & Tradition — Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery will be on display until Nov. 14 at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and children; free on Sunday. 256-383-0533, tvaa.net
• Shoals Artists' Guild — Members Amita Bhakta, Renee Foster and Julia Gray have an exhibit of original artwork on display through Nov. 4 at Killen Library, 323 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen. 256-757-5471
Books/library
• Renaissance Faire Lecture Series — The lectures will be at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. Schedule: Ben Lowe, 2 p.m. Sunday; and Carl Franks, 2 p.m. Oct. 20. 256-764-6564, ext. 130
• Sheffield Public Library — A luncheon with Debra Glass, author of "Skeletons in the Closet and Ghost Stories of the Shoals Area," will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Sheffield Public Library, 316 Montgomery Ave. Tickets: $12. Sponsored by Friends of Sheffield Public Library.
• Book signing — Tammy Mentzer Brown, author of "YA Novel," will have a book signing from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
• Book Club — "An Irresistible History of Alabama Barbecue" will be discussed at 10 a.m. Wednesday during the meeting of the Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club at Coldwater Books, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. nancy537481@yahoo.com
• Book talk/signing — Shaun Hamill will talk about his book, "A Cosmology of Monsters" at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave.
• Before and After — Friends of the Sheffield Public Library will present Lisa Wingate and Judy Christie program at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Clarion Inn, Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets: $15 (includes hors d'oeuvres). Tickets available at Sheffield Public Library and must be purchased by Oct. 25.
• Fall Book Swap — The event will be hosted by the Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Military History Series — Veteran and writer Matt Osborne will present a series of lectures on military history at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. The lectures are 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
Comedy
• Laughing On The Shoals Comedy @ Nite — The event will be 8:15-11:15 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Clarion Inn Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Muscle Shoals. Tickets: $25. Doors open 8 p.m. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-all-new-laughing-on-the-shoals-comedy-nite-tickets-73333338991
Dance
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
• Classes — Suzy Robbins and Larry Crowell instruct dance classes Oct. 15, 22 and 29: intermediate Cha Cha, 7 p.m.; intermediate American Smooth Waltz, 8 p.m. The classes are at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. Call or text: 256-740-1661; email: Suzyfromal@comcast.net
• Social dance — Social dancing 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, The Club, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Alcohol/smoke/drug free facility. For people 18 and older, $5. 256-760-6420
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Festivals
• Littleville Bluegrass Festival — The bluegrass festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday at the Community Center, Highway 43, behind Dollar General on U.S. 43. Concessions available. Performers include Rockdale Ridge Runners, Wildcat Ridge and the Southern Strangers. Jam pickers welcome. Admission: $8; children 6 and younger free. Bring lawn chairs. No drugs, alcohol or smoking allowed. 256-332-3567
• Howlin at the Moon Festival — Four nights of music and costume parties at Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Oct. 25: 7-11 p.m. Halloween party with Fiddleworms; Oct. 26: 7-9 p.m. songwriter's and storytellers with Webb Wilder (VIP reception at 6 p.m.); Oct. 27: 6 p.m. Muscle Shoals thriller dance; 7 p.m. costume party with Skinny Molly; Oct. 28: 7 p.m. Adam Ezra Group. Individual shows, $25; VIP passes, $150. Tickets: 256-335-6961.
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Holiday
• Haunted Hayrides — The hayrides will be dusk to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October at LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton. Tickets: $5; free for children 6 and younger. 256-702-9799, 256-446-9324
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $5. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Fall Concert — Florence Camerata Fall Concert, "America Sings," will be 7 p.m. today at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2422 Darby Drive, Florence. Adults: $10; children: $5; pay at the door.
• Strings program — Florence Music Study Club, with Daniel Stevens, conductor for Shoals Symphony, will present a strings program at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Atrium of First Baptist Church, 209 N. Walnut St., Florence.
• Shoals Symphony — The Shoals Symphony at UNA will conduct the New World at 3 p.m. Nov. 3; Handel's Messiah at 3 p.m. Dec. 8; Preludes and Polovtsian Dances at 3 p.m. Feb. 2, 2020; Valentines, Vino and Vivaldi at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 (for 21 and older); A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7 p.m. March 14, 2020; Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at 7 p.m May 1, 2020; Joe Gray and the Moscow Mule at 3 p.m Oct. 20, 2020. Tickets: 256-710-1623, shoalssymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Medicare Help Session — Rachel Machtolff, of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, will cover Medicare eligibility requirements and how to enroll from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. 256-764-6564, ext. 128
• Quilt exhibit — The annual Belle Mont Quilt Show will be presented at Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, Wednesdays–Saturdays, Oct. 2-26. Each Friday, during October, at 1 p.m. quilt collector Glenn Rikard will give a presentation, including the opportunity for participants to “show and tell” examples from their personal collections Regular admission rates apply. ($6 adults, $5 seniors, students, and military, $3 children ages 6-18). Special group rates will be available, and advance booking by groups is required. For information, 256-381-5052 or www.bellemontmansion.org.
• Awards Luncheon — The event, hosted by the Shoals Area Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities, will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Northwest Shoals Community College, Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. The luncheon will recognize employees who have helped provide opportunities for people with disabilities to become productive members of society. Cost: $15. RSVP by Oct. 3. 256-314-6207, 256-314-6211
• Alumni Tea — The Class of 2009 was the first graduating class as a new high school at Tharptown High School, County Road 80, Russellville. An Alumni Tea in their honor will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct.11 at the high school.
• Fire Prevention Awareness — The safety education event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lowe's in Muscle Shoals, 3415 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Cancer Awareness Program — Alpha Pi Chi Sorority, Kappa Phi Chapter presents the program at 11 a.m. Saturday at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. 256-766-6868
• Stop the Violence Rally — The event will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Willie Green Center, 609 Southeast St., Tuscumbia. Guest speakers include Cortes Randolph, Andre McGahee, Wesley Thompson and Tim Alexander; performances by Unique Kru, La Yamii, Eighty HD, Staysleep Loso and Staysleep Weible. Free entry, free BBQ, snow cones, popcorn and more. The event is to bring awareness to how violence is hurting communities. 256-483-3321
• Organizational meeting — A Quilts of Valor Foundation organizational meeting will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ken's Sewing Center, 912 Second St., Muscle Shoals. The mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with Quilts of Valor. 256-483-2480, pktm@att.net
• The All-New Super Spectacular Circus Superhero Edition — The event will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Longhorn R. Indoor Arena, Three Mile Lane, Tuscumbia. Adult tickets, $20; children 12 and younger, $10. spectacularcircus.com
• Fishing Day — The Florence Parks and Recreation Department/The Club will sponsor a fishing day at Deibert Park from 6:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 17. Bring fishing tackle, chairs and snacks. No fishing license required. Sign in at table before fishing. 256-760-6420
• 50 year celebration — Brooks High School will celebrate 50 years beginning with a pep rally at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the school. Classes will be honored on the field at 6:15 p.m., and a gathering at Marriott after the game. On Oct. 19, there will be a luncheon at Swampers, movie matinee, yoga, golf, and music and social in the Sam Phillips Suite at the Marriott. 256-810-2016 or 678-951-6331
• Young Learners Series: Harvest — The free event will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St. The event, sponsored by the City of Florence Department of Arts and Museums and the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, will examine how southeastern peoples harvested corn, beans and squash and processed them for storage.
• Preservation Florence — A walking tour of the Sannoner Historic District will be 2 p.m. Oct. 20. 256-760-6427
• Trunk or Treat — The event will be in downtown Sheffield from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28.
• Seeking Vendors — Steel of a Deal will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at USW Local 1535 Union Hall, 818 Howell Heflin Lane, Tuscumbia. Booths are $25 plus a door prize. Call Angie Grimes, 256-762-8366.
Auditions
• Auditions — Best Little Christmas Pageant auditions will be 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. 256-383-0533, tva.net
Theater
• Ritz Theatre — "Sylvia" will be presented at The Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield, at 7:35 p.m. today-Friday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door, by calling 256-383-0533, online at ritztheatre.ticketleap.com and at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Youth Acting Workshop — The workshop will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Reservations required; $20 per student. 256-383-0533, tva.net
• The Z — The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence, will present Wayne Miller's "Bloodless: The Lizzie Borden Mystery" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20. The play will be directed by Amanda Perry. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 for students. www.historiczodiacplayhouse.com/theticketsnstuff, 256-768-5586
• The Shoals Community Theatre — On Oct. 24-27, Zodiac Players presents, “Three Musketeers” directed by Steifon Passmore. Gingerbread Players present the musical, “Pocahontas” Nov. 21-24. Neil Simon’s “Rumors” will be Jan. 16-19, 2020, presented by Zodiac Players and directed by Laura Connolly and Andrew Maples. Shoals Shakespeare presents, “King Lear” directed by Michael Green on Feb. 21-23, 2020. “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, March 19-22, 2020. William Freeman will direct, “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, 2020, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, 2020, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Muscial,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13, 2020. Season tickets available, 256-764-1700.
• Colbert Heights High School Theatre — "Big Fish" will be presented at CHHS Performing Arts Center, 6825 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, from 6:30-8:30 Nov. 1-2 and 2-4 p.m. Nov. 3. Tickets: $10-$15. aherring@colbert.k12.al.us
• "Southern Fried Funeral" — The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts announces the production of "Southern Fried Funeral" will be Nov. 7-10; dinner theater production, "Till Beth Do Us Part" is Feb. 13-16; "Cheating Cheaters" will be April 23-26; and "Leading Ladies" is June 18-21. Productions are at Weatherford Centre, 303 Fourth Ave. S.E., Red Bay.
Tours
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours are noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
• LaGrange College Site Park — Open for tours daily and weekends by appointment. 256-446-9324.
Beyond the Shoals
• Athens Greece Festival — The festival will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in downtown Athens. Contests, children's activities, Fan Zone to watch SEC football action and live music. Tickets: Eventbrite. athensmainstreet.org
• Opera Birmingham — Opera Birmingham opens the season with "Catch a Rising Star" at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Brock Recital Hall, Samford University. operabirmingham.org, 205-322-6737
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.