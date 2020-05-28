Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
Art submissions — Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is accepting artwork submissions for a community art show that will be the Art Center’s first exhibit upon reopening. The exhibit opening is tentatively scheduled for June 2. The Helter Shelter exhibit will be centered around making art in isolation; the center is asking artists to submit artwork created while sheltering at home that responds to their experience of social isolation. Artists may go to the website, KDartcenter.org, to access the submission form and get details on how to submit work. Artists may submit up to three pieces. Questions may be emailed to nmairesse@florenceal.org. This event is hosted by Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. The event is open to the public and is free.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Samaritan House Clothes Giveaway — Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, will host an open air parking lot clothes giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon June 4-5. Rain date will be June 11-12. All clothing and other items free.
Theater
E-Theater — Monday Night at the e-Theater is seeking original plays of any length for a new play reading series. Casts may be any size up to eight (8), however, smaller casts are preferred. By submitting, you would be allowing us to read, record, and publish video to Facebook and other social media platforms. Submissions should be sent to: playwriting@theatrehsv.org. Monday Night at the e-Theater is the collaborative effort of five separate community theatre organizations in north Alabama (The Z, The Ritz Theater, Shoals Community Theatre, Theatre Huntsville, and Evil Cheez Productions), dedicated to keeping theater alive. At each Monday reading, a different community theater will be featured, and donations will be collected for them.
Tours
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. Masks required. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals Sound Studio — The studio will reopen for tours on Tuesday. The studio will follow guidelines for museums and other public facilities. Studio hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations can be made at muscleshoalssoundstudio.org.
