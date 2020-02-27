Arts and entertainment items for Go and Do listing are published, as space permits, on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline to submit items is Monday noon for publication the following Thursday. Information, however, may be sent up to six weeks in advance. Standing items must be updated monthly. Email items to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address for all venues, along with a telephone number.
Art
• Artist Gathering — The Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts will host the event 7-10 p.m. today in the Southall-Moore building, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. Artists include Vann Dillon, Abbie Hyche and Chris James; Thomas Risher and Kirk Russell will be performing improvisational sitar and drum music. The event is free. 256-760-6379
Books/library
• Book sale — Friends of the Killen Library is having a half off sale in February at the rock house next to the Killen Public Library on J.C. Mauldin Highway. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Proceeds benefit the library.
• Voices of Women's Suffrage: A Living History Presentation — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., continues its series "Voting Rights in America" at 1 p.m. March 7 with Stephanie Vickers.
• UNA Writer's Series — Carolyn Forche' will be the guest at the event hosted by the English Department at 11 a.m. March 10. The reading will be at the Performance Center of the GUC and is free. A book-signing and reception will follow. 256-765-4238
• Jason Schechterle — The subject of "Burning Shield" will speak at Clarion Inn, Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield, on March 12. Meet and greet is 6-7 p.m., with hors d'oeuvres, and program beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets: $20, available at Sheffield Public Library. Tickets must be purchased by March 9. Hosted by Friends of Sheffield Public Library.
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club — The group will discuss "The Lost Queen" by Signe Pike at 10 a.m. March 18 at Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. nancy537481@yahoo.com
Dance
• Line Dance Class — Florence Parks and Recreation Department is conducting a Couple Line Dance Class at the Broadway Recreation Center. Fee is $40 per couple. The class meets 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays in February. Instructor, Jan Ownby. Register by calling 256-627-0052 or Broadway Recreation Center at 256-760-6418.
• Quad Cities Squares — Enjoy square dancing 7-9 p.m. today at Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Singing River Squares — Square dancing 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday nights at The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive. Beginner square dance lessons offered. 256-760-4620
Exhibits
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — GMANE is featured in a display at the museum, 617 U.S. 72, Tuscumbia. Rotating exhibits at the hall of fame highlight accomplishments of area music achievers. Details: 256-381-4417.
Film
• The Screening Room: Classics, Crowd-Pleasers, Cult Favorites and Neglected Gems — Pillar of Fire hosts periodic film screenings at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Terry and Anita Pace are hosts. Details: 256-764-6564, library; or 256-366-4512, Pillar of Fire.
Karaoke/open mic
Karaoke Thursday — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, offers karaoke each Thursday from 8-11 p.m.
• Museum karaoke — The Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield, offers karaoke from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission: $3. Children younger than 10 free. 256-284-5283
• Singin' River Live — Open mic is 7-9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the venue at 526B E. College St., Florence.
• The Little Ryman — Gospel, Bluegrass and Classic Country. Family friendly, every Friday 6-8:30 p.m. Free. 18210 Hwy. 72 W., Tuscumbia. 256-856-2381
Music
• Florence Camerata rehearsals — The group will rehearse 6:30-8 p.m. today in the Choral Room (146) at UNA Music Building. Spring concert in April.
• Big Daddy Weave — When the Light Comes Tour — Big Daddy Weave will be at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veteran Park Drive, at 7 p.m. March 8. For tickets: info@transparentproductions.com, 714-545-8900
• Tuskegee Golden Voices — The Shoals/Tuskegee Alumni Scholarship Concert featuring Tuskegee Golden Voices will be 5 p.m. March 14 at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Tickets: $20. 256-349-8956
• Shoals Symphony — The Shoals Symphony at UNA will conduct A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7 p.m. March 14; Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at 7 p.m May 1; Joe Gray and the Moscow Mule at 3 p.m Oct. 20. Tickets: 256-710-1623, shoalssymphonyorchestra@gmail.com.
Special events
• Pay it Forward: Donate to Educate — Shoals Scholar Dollars is an Education Foundation raising money to pay tuition at Northwest Shoals Community College and transfer scholarships to the University of North Alabama for Lauderdale and Colbert County students who meet certain criteria. Donate to Scholar Dollars at any participating financial institution the second Friday of each month.
• Sheffield Head Start program — The preschool center, 701 E. 17th St., is taking applications for the upcoming school year from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Parents must bring birth certificates, verification of income for 2019, Medicaid insurance card, WIC, food stamps, college ID, military ID, proof of kinship, IEP/IFSP. Services provided at no cost. Call 256-383-3577, ext. 102, 104, 106, 113 or 114, for appointment.
• Color for a Cause — The event is at Florence Mall from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Shop the mall and support a cause during a live mural coloring contest. Support organizations as they color to raise awareness for their cause. Show receipt to earn a point for a cause, $1 will be donated for each point. A $250 donation will be presented to the organization with the most points and winning mural. Benefitting: Creekside Technology, Disabled American Veterans, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama, Shoals CASA, Shoals Habitat for Humanity, Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer's, United Way of Northwest Alabama and University of Alabama Alumni Association Lauderdale County Chapter.
• Mud Run — The Colbert County Education Foundation is holding its 2020 Mud Run fundraiser on March 7. The race begins at 8 a.m. at 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia. All proceeds from the event go to the foundation for its continued support of the Colbert County district's educational programs. The youth age division runs the course at 8 a.m., adult age division at 9 a.m. and team division at 10 a.m. Fee is $30 with children under 18, $15.
• Kindergarten Registration — Leighton Elementary School in Colbert County will have kindergarten registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10. Students must be 5 years old before Sept. 2. Bring birth certificate, immunization record, Social Security card, recent proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement, mortgage statement, etc.), parent ID, custody documentarion (if applicable).
• Party with a Purpose — Helen Keller Hospital Foundation will present the event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 10 at Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. Grande market, 10 a.m., luncheon and fashion show, 12:15-1:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit breast cancer programs for patients at Helen Keller Hospital. Tickets: $40; table of eight $320.
• Lifeguard Certification Classes — The Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department is offering lifeguard classes March 11, 13, 14, 15; April 1, 3, 4, 5; April 29, May 1, 2, 3; May 20, 22, 23, 24; June 3, 5, 6, 7. Fee is $200. Register in advance at Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department. 256-386-5615
• Wild Game Cook-off — The Alabama Wildlife Federation will host the event at 4 p.m. March 14 at Longhorn Arena in Tuscumbia. Tickets are $35 for up to two adults, while youth younger than 15 receive free admittance. To purchase tickets or participate as a cook team, go to alabamawildlife.org or call Greg Burgess at 256-764-0078 or AWF Headquarters at 334-285-4450.
• Electing officers — Osborn Hill Cemetery will meet at 6 p.m. March 19 at the Littleville Town Hall to elect officers for coming year. Donations are needed to help maintain the perpetual care. Please make check payable to the Osborn Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Lana Duncan, 2330 Colburn Mtn. Road, Tuscumbia, AL 35674 or to the Valley State Bank in Russellville, AL 35674.
Theater
• Bay Tree Council — The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts will present "Cheating Cheaters" on April 23-26; and "Leading Ladies" June 18-21. Productions are at Weatherford Centre, 303 Fourth Ave. S.E., Red Bay. 256-356-9829
• "Let It Be Art" — Ronald Rand, starring as Harold Clurman, will bring his one-man show to The Ritz Theatre's Ritz Studio, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://ritztheatre.ticketleap.com/letitbeart/ or call 256-383-0533. Rand will also conduct a 6-week workshop, beginning in March. Registration required for workshop.
• The Shoals Community Theatre — “Robin Hood” will be presented by the Gingerbread Players, March 19-22. William Freeman will direct, “The Case of Humanity vs Pontius Pilate” on April 2-3, a Zodiac production. On April 30-May 3, Zodiac Players present “Jekyll and Hyde The Musical,” directed by Julia Matthews. The season will close out with the musical “Matilda” presented by Gingerbread Players on June 4-7, and 12-13. Season
Trips
• Upcoming trips — The Club, Florence Parks and Recreation Department, will sponsor trips throughout the year. A $75 deposit to register. Trips include Mackinac Island, Michigan, Aug. 16-22; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Nov. 9-13; magical Christmas markets of Austria and Germany, Dec. 12-19. Foreign travel with The Club: Passport required. 256-760-6642
Tours
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame — The museum at 617 U.S. Highway 72, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $8 adults ages 55 and older, $8 students ages 13-18, $6 students ages 6-12, free 5 and younger. 256-381-4417
• Cypress Moon Studios tours — Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Group tours available. 256-335-6961
• Ivy Green — The Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours — Tour local recording studios and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Small or large groups. Visit muscleshoalstours.com and FaceBook: Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours. Text 256.627.0103 or email: glair@bellsouth.net.
• Indian Mound Museum — The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum — Tours at 505 N. Raleigh Ave. Tours by appointment only. Admission: $8. 256-284-5283
• W.C. Handy Museum — The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 620 E. College St., Florence. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum — The museum is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tours. The museum is at 108 Fourth Ave. S.E. Tours can be scheduled for other times by calling 256-356-8758.
• Rosenbaum House — The house at 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• Belle Mont Mansion — The mansion at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, is open for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, military and college students; $3 children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve — The preserve at 251 Loop Rd., Tuscumbia, is open for self-guided tours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and federal holidays. 256-381-6301.
• LaGrange College Site Park — Open for tours daily and weekends by appointment. 256-446-9324.
Beyond the Shoals
• Women of Limestone — The exhibit highlighting women’s contributions to Limestone County’s history will be at the Limestone County Archives, 102 W. Washington St., Athens, through March 31. The exhibit is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Record and CD Show — The Alabama Record Collectors Association will have its annual show 3-8 p.m. March 6 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 at Gardendale Civic Center, Main Exhibition Hall in Gardendale. Admission is $5 per day. alabamarecordcollectors.org
• The Decoys — The Athena Concert Series will feature The Decoys at 7 p.m. March 12 at the Performing Arts Center of Athens High School. Tickets can be purchased at acsf.acs-k12.org/apas for $20 or $30 with student tickets $10.
• Opera Birmingham — The Opera Gala will be 6 p.m. March 13 at the Florentine, 2101 Second Ave. N., Birmingham. Cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, silent and live auctions, a seated dinner, and a concert of opera favorites featuring the cast of "Cinderella." Black tie optional. Gala tickets are $200 per person, or $1,600 per table of eight. Reservations must be made by March 3 by calling 205-322-6737.
• Opera Birmingham — The season continues with "Cinderella" at 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 2:30 p.m. March 22 at Samford University Wright Center. Adult tickets are $20 and can be purchased at operabirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737. Students tickets are $10 for full-time students with ID. Season concludes with vocal competition, May 16 and May 17.
