Harrison Ford reunited with lost credit card in Sicily

FILE - Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2020. Police in Sicily said Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 that American actor Harrison Ford was reunited with his lost credit card while on a beach holiday, thanks to a German tourist. The tourist found a credit card with Ford's name emblazoned on it Thursday, and turned it in to the local police station in the beach town of Mondello.

 Richard Shotwell

MILAN (AP) — Harrison Ford lost his credit card during a stay in a beach town near Palermo, Sicily, but got it back thanks to a German tourist, police in Sicily said Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

