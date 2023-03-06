By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
Taylor Grace Longcrier — who goes by the stage name Taylor Grace — picked up guitar at a young age and has been singing and writing her own songs since she was six years old.
Having produced a few songs by age 21, the emerging local artist called it a lifelong dream to work alongside singer-songwriter James LeBlanc and country singer Angela Hacker, who each helped co-write “Familiar,” which dropped on Feb. 17.
“I grew up watching Angela Hacker on Nashville Star, and she was the equivalent of Taylor Swift for me when I was six years old, watching her and saying I want to be her,” Grace said.
Hacker launched into stardom after winning season 7 of Nashville Star, a country version of American Idol. She can still be seen on stage often in her Shoals hometown.
LeBlanc, who hails originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, forged his career after signing with FAME Studio in Muscle Shoals.
He co-wrote hits like “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” for Travis Tritt, “Relentless” for Jason Aldean, and has also penned songs sung by Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts, Thompson Square, Kenny Chesney and several others.
“I got into writing, and everyone knows who James LeBlanc is as a writer,” Grace said. “So, I grew up going to see them play and just kind of idolizing them. The fact that I got to work with them, and they liked something that I did, is just amazing to me.”
The young writer said she doesn’t often lend vocals to her own compositions unless she’s performing on a local stage, but in the case of her latest release, “Familiar,” she said she felt she was the perfect vessel for the song because it was so personal to her.
She approached LeBlanc and Hacker about her idea. She had already written a hook that went something like a portion of the final chorus:
“We all know how the story goes/ and all she knows is all she knows/ and her tears flow like a river of regret/ It may kill her/ but she pulls the trigger/ ‘Cause it’s familiar.”
Intending to write a metaphor for drug addiction or alcoholism, Grace said the song has been received by people who interpret it several different ways.
She’s heard responses from those who believe the song is about battling depression, and from those who believe it’s about someone caught in an abusive or unhealthy relationship.
Hacker said she drew from her own experiences when she continued lines and lent background vocals, but she wanted to stay true to Grace’s message. In the end, she said the final product came together very naturally.
“Maybe it’ll be an inspiration to someone who is hoping to get out of a situation that they know they shouldn’t be in in the first place,” LeBlanc added. “It’s hard to break cycles. That’s the idea behind it.
“Maybe it’ll be an inspiration to somebody who feels like they’re stuck in a vicious cycle, and maybe it will shine some light on what’s it like to be caught in that.”
Grace admits she was nervous about releasing something with a message that hits so close to home for her personally, but she’s grateful if she can help another person through her lyrics.
“I know that as much as music has saved my life, it’s the lyrics in other songs that have shaped who I am,” she said. “I love knowing that there are things that I’ve been through — and things I am still pushing through — that I have the power to help someone else. That is my superpower. Writing is my way to reach someone else, more so than being an artist ever did.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.