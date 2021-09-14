Buffalo 1 - Christopher Spencer and Elizabeth Ragsdale.jpg
Buy Now

The last two performances of "Moon of Buffalo" at the Ritz Theater in Sheffield have been canceled due to COVID. [TENNESSEE VALLEY ARTS ASSOCIATION]

The Tennessee Valley Arts Association announced this morning it has canceled its last two performances of "Moon Over Buffalo" due to COVID exposure.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.