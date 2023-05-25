FLORENCE — Music should fill the air this Saturday with the hopes of also collecting donations for a local non-profit agency.
That’s been the case for the last three events held in Shoals dating back to 2019 when Lisa Griffin and Glenda Cole came up with the idea to help others in the community following some severe flooding.
The festival raised money to aid a few families, and it has continued to grow.
The 4th Annual May Day Music Festival will be held in McFarland Park with the hopes of helping raise funds for Tuscumbia’s rehabilitation facility, Restoration Ranch.
The facility aids in treating addiction and mental health issues and a division of Mission Teens, a religious ministry which seeks to aid troubled youth. The ranch only accepts donations and does not require insurance.
May Day organizers chose the non-profit because not many people are aware of its existence, according to them.
Aside from the live music, the free festival also has 30 vendors, a car and bike show, a kids’ corner with bounce houses and face painting, a blood drive and door prizes. Fair food and shopping will also be available.
Howell Sledge, son of Percy Sledge, will headline the festival. Sledge and his band are a Muscle Shoals-based group who mostly performs soul and R&B. Their goal with any event they play is to honor the legacy of Sledge’s father.
Festival organizers said Sledge did not hesitate to join the lineup and “didn’t even look at his schedule first.”
This marks the first May Day taking place in Florence. To celebrate, Griffin and Cole have given the festival a luau theme given its proximity to McFarland’s public beach.
Vendors are set to open at 9 a.m., performances will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. The performances will be available to listen to on Alabama Jams Radio Station.
The car and bike show will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.
