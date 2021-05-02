New stage in Rome's Colosseum will restore majestic view

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, few visitors arrive for their tour of the ancient Colosseum, in Rome. Italy's culture ministe Dario Franceschini announced Sunday, May 2, 2021 project to build and install a retractable structure, a high-tech, light-weight stage inside the Roman Colosseum which will allow visitors a central viewpoint from within the ancient structure “to see the majesty of the monument." The stage had existed until the 1800s when it was removed for archaeological digs on the subterranean levels of the ancient structure.

 Domenico Stinellis

ROME (AP) — A project to build a high-tech, lightweight stage inside the Roman Colosseum will allow visitors a central viewpoint from within the ancient structure “to see the majesty of the monument," Italy’s culture minister said Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

