Mac McAnally is usually so busy working with other artists that it's sometimes a challenge to find a break in his schedule to put together an album of his own.
But due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, McAnally has had more time than normal to work on his latest endeavor, an album he's calling "Once in a Lifetime."
McAnally said much of the album, which was released Friday, is himself on acoustic guitar and his frequent collaborator Eric Darken on percussion. There are only three tracks with a fully rhythm section.
"Over the past two or three decades, my own work has kind of been something done in the cracks of time," McAnally said.
His time, he said, tends to be spent in the service of other musicians in the roll of guitarist or producer, or as a member of Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band.
"My own records have kind of been written and recorded in the cracks in the schedule of those things," he said. "This one is not different, other than to say, it got finished when we were all locked down. While the pandemic didn't create this album, it actually allowed it to be more thought out."
Since he's in a high-risk group for contracting COVID-19 and has a daughter who is a nurse, McAnally said he's been serious about remaining isolated.
"I had time to chase crazy ideas more than I am used to," he said.
The majority of "Once in a Lifetime" was recorded at McAnally's studio in Sheffield, but a couple tracks were recorded in Key West, Florida, with The Coral Reefer Band.
"Muscle Shoals, that's my musical home," he said. "That's where my umbilical cord goes back to related to music."
McAnally started working at Widget Recording Studio in Sheffield, and Broadway Recording Studio and Wishbone Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals when he was 15 years old. He also worked at FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Sheffield during his storied career.
For the most part, the album features new material, but there are a couple of older tracks and a cover of The Beatles' "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)," which features McAnally on the octave mandolin, which is larger than a traditional mandolin, but smaller than a guitar.
"It's a very cool instrument," McAnally said. "I only discovered it over the last few years. The first thing I did was make a cool arrangement of 'Norwegian Wood.' "
The title track, he said, wasn't intended to be a timely song, but it has turned out to be considering the pandemic.
"It's not like a time any of us have been through in our lifetime," McAnally said. "The gist is, every day is one of a lifetime. We tend to overlook the week looking forward to the weekend. In reality, every day is a blessing and opportunity and should be treated that way."
There is a track he cut with Alabama native singer/songwriter/guitarist Will Kimbrough, "Just Right," and "Changing Channels," a track he wrote with Buffett that appeared on his "Off to See the Lizard" album.
"People request it at my shows and I love playing it," McAnally said. "I never cut it. I love that song and I love to play it. It's one of the very first songs I wrote with Jimmy."
After people began asking for his recording of the track, he decided to finally release his version.
The opening track, "Alive and in Between," was actually an assignment he received when he participated in the 2015 Trio exhibit, which showcases southern literature, music and art. Artists and musicians were given copies of a book to read, then write a song or create a work of art based on their interpretation or response to the book.
McAnally's book was "The World's Largest Man" by Harrison Scott Key, who like McAnally, grew up in north Mississippi.
"I worked up some of my north Mississippi stories and stories I heard, and went back to my childhood and conjured them up," he said.
McAnally said he's still grateful that he's been able to spend his life making music, writing and performing with a myriad of great artists.
"Jimmy's new album is out and doing real well," McAnally said. "I'm equally proud of that. The fact I get to do all these things is such a blessing to me."
