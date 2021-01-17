Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 31, 2011 file photo, people stand in the garden of the Rodin museum in Paris. There is a ray of light for Parisians who, like the rest of the French nation this weekend, begin to observe a tightened coronavirus curfew. The famous Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopened to visitors on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Though the rococo museum, showcasing the world’s largest collection of Rodin sculptures, remains closed, visitors are now able to enter the sculpture-filled surrounding gardens that overlooked the gold dome of Les Invalides monument.

 Remy de la Mauviniere

PARIS (AP) — There is a ray of light for Parisians who, like the rest of the French nation this weekend, begin to observe a tightened coronavirus curfew: The famous Rodin Museum sculpture gardens is reopening to visitors.

