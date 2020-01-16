The Zodiac Players will present “Rumors” by Neil Simon at the Shoals Theatre at 7:30 today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The elegant farce was first performed September 1988 on Broadway. The show is recommended for mature audiences.
Ticket are available at theshoalstheatre.org or at the box office at 123 N. Seminary St., Florence, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday–Friday. Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults.
Directing will be Laura Connolly and Andrew Maples. Connolly and Maples have directed together since 2007. This is their 22nd show they have directed together.
“Rumors” opened on Broadway in 1988. It was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Costume Design and Christine Baranski won the Tony for Best Actress in a play. This is a hilarious show that keeps the audience laughing and following the Rumors to the last line of the play.
List of characters and cast members include:
Ken Gorman: William Freeman
Chris Gorman: Amy Lambright
Lenny Ganz: Randy Pettus
Claire Ganz: Tori Helms
Ernie Cusack: Mark Newton
Cookie Cusack: Gail Allen
Glenn Cooper: Trevor Cartony
Cassie Cooper: Kara Mobley
Officer Welch: Susan Grissom
Officer Pudney: Leslie Sawyer
