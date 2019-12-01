FLORENCE — For the second year, the Historic Zodiac Playhouse will present “Scrooge in Rouge,” a hilarious quick-change, cross-dressing, musical version of the Dickens’ classic set in a Victorian music hall, at The Z, 416 N. Court St., on Dec. 5-8.
Director Martin Dean said, “We are all so familiar with the traditional Christmas stories it's a good time of year to have a little fun and see them in a new way. The show had such a warm reception last year and several expressed the desire to see it again... so here it is.”
This is Dean’s second year with the production. Last year, he appeared onstage as Charlie, but moved into the director role this year. “After getting to know my character last year and becoming familiar with the show and the intent of the writers, I wanted the opportunity to explore the silliness in more detail. I believe I have just about achieved maximum silliness.”
Heather Porter will be playing piano for the production for the second year.
Dean is a past Stanley Award nominee for directing and has been involved in theater since he began acting with Gingerbread Playhouse at age 8. He is a founding board member of the Historic Zodiac Playhouse and has directed at least one show per season since it began, including “Bus Stop” and “The Elephant Man.”
In this production, The Royal Music Hall Twenty-Member Variety Players are beset with a widespread case of food poisoning. This leaves only three surviving members to soldier on through a performance of “A Christmas Carol.” The undaunted trio gamely face missed cues, ill-fitting costumes, and solving the problem of having no one to play Tiny Tim. The show abounds in bad puns, bawdy malapropisms, naughty double-entendres, and witty songs.
According to Dean, even people who saw the production last year should see it again this year. “We have a new cast this year, and they are bringing their own version of these characters to life,” said Dean.
This year’s cast includes both veterans of the stage in the Shoals area and a newcomer. Both Tim Ownby and Dylan Bales have previously appeared onstage at The Z, as well as in other venues around the area, while this is Jennifer Richardson’s first time onstage in a production.
Ownby has worked both professionally and in community theater for over 30 years. “This show is a crazy journey into the absurd and hilarity. But beyond the craziness lies a real 'actors' show. One has to believably play many different characters, both male and female. It's a "A Christmas Carol" like you've never seen it.” Ownby will be playing Charlie Schmaltz and several other roles.
Bales was most recently seen onstage at The Z in “Bloodless: The Lizzie Borden Mystery.” He will be portraying Lottie Obbligato in this year’s production. “I’m as much terrified as I am excited to play Lottie. It’s the biggest and most unique character I’ve ever played.”
As a newcomer to the stage, Richardson is both nervous and excited. She will be playing Vesta Virile as Scrooge, which was not what she was expecting as her first role. “My expectations when I auditioned were that I was too new and green to be cast, but luckily our director saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” said Richardson.
Book and lyrics by Ricky Graham, additional material by Jeffery Roberson, other interesting bits by Yvette Hargis, original music composed by Jefferson Turner, and produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.
Rated PG-13 for bad puns and somewhat naughty jokes. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, and are available in advance at www.TheZTickets.Store or at the door beginning 30 minutes before the show.
