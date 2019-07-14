MUSCLE SHOALS — A few years ago, Max Russell decided his Shakedown Kings band would play a stripped down, acoustic show for their opening set at the Sheffield Street Party.
They were unable to set up all the equipment needed for their electric instruments, but Russell, his son Kirk and bassist Terry Richardson, liked the sound so much, Russell decided to record some acoustic tracks at the NuttHouse Recording Studio.
"We're calling it blues-grass," said Russell, who is known for the blues, but has played everything from rockabilly to country.
"It's still got the blues element in it," Russell said. "It's fun to play like that once in a while."
The Shakedown Kings will showcase the tracks from their new CD "Chains" Tuesday at Champy's Famous Fried Chicken in Muscle Shoals. The show begins at 7 p.m. and CD's will be available.
Russell will provide vocals and acoustic guitar, while Kirk Russell will play mandolin and tenor banjo. Richardson will play the upright bass.
The CD, released on the Ditch Music label, includes eight original tracks recorded about three years ago at The NuttHouse in Sheffield.
"I've always liked a little bit of every kind of music, blues, country, rock 'n' roll," Russell said. "I needed to put some bluegrass out. So far, everyone likes what it sounds like."
Russell jokes the songs are about "women and whisky," but they're also about the Tennessee River and "living around here and having nothing to do."
"Hey Big River" was written by Jan Gullett and the late Bill Blackburn. The title track "Chains" is a "chant song" that was also recorded by The Beat Daddies. While it's just a "one chord song" it's become a crowd favorite, he said.
Russell said he plans to play a couple of sets including several tracks off the "Chains" CD.
NuttHouse Recording Studio Owner Jimmy Nutt engineered the session while he and Russell served as producers. Tommy Kinkle was involved in mastering the disc.
Kirk Russell, who is known more for his blistering electric guitar licks and occasional drumming, said he began playing the mandolin just because he had one lying around and became intrigued enough to figure it out.
"The scale length of the fret board and the fact that it's upside down from a guitar are the main obstacles when picking it up," he said. "I like picking apart Frank Zappa tunes or difficult leads on it as a challenge."
He calls the "blues-grass" a hybrid style of blue and bluegrass music.
Russell said whatever instrument he's playing, he tries to maintain focus on that instrument, rather than trying to play the mandolin like he would a guitar.
"I try and separate myself from what I do outside of my other instruments of choice in order to keep my focus on point and true to me," he said.
