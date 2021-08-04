MADRID (AP) — Some of the summer hires on the Mediterranean party island of Ibiza are different this year: they include private detectives posing as tourists who tip off police about illegal parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sleuths in Spain sniff out illegal COVID-19 parties in Ibiza
