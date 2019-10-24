The Zodiac Players of The Shoals Community Theatre will present Ken Ludwig's comedy “The Three Musketeers” beginning today at Shoals Theatre.
The play will be 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday for a suggested audience of age 13 and older.
The theater is at 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Ticket are $12 for adults and $10 for students, and available online at theshoalstheatre.org and at the box office.
The director is Steifon J. Passmore, with the assistant director Jared McCoy; fight choreographer is Mark Wells; and original costume design by Victoria McCoy.
Passmore has studied and worked in the theater arts for 30 years. He graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1998 with a degree in communications and theater.
There is no foul language used, but the story does contain mature themes and violence. There will be loud gunshots and players in the aisles.
Primary cast: Kyle Hutcheson as D'Artagnan; LaDarius Prince as Aramis; Michael Hill as Athos; David Prejeant as Porthos; Cardinal Richelieu as William C. Mitchell; Ari Ryder as Capt. Rochefort; Kara Mobley as Constance; Matt Osborne as King Louis; and Amy Shipman Lambright as Queen Anne. Some actors play multiple roles.
