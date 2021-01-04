In its second weekend in U.S. theaters, "Wonder Woman 1984" earned an estimated $5.5 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday. It's a 67% drop for the superhero sequel, which is simultaneously playing on 2,151 screens and streaming free for HBO Max subscribers.
'Wonder Woman 1984' adds $5.5 million in 2nd US weekend
- By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press
