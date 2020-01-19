FLORENCE — Ignorance is not bliss when it comes to planning a wedding, and new brides may not realize how many details must stay on track to make their wedding day everything they’ve dreamed.
Despite current DIY (do it yourself) trends, Faye Mann, who will mark a milestone 50 years as a leader in the wedding industry, says brides should still seek the services of wedding professionals.
Mann said she has always been interested in brides and the wedding industry, from little girl to grown-up.
“I worked retail with Mrs. Irene Lewis, and she took me under her wing and taught me everything she knew,” Mann said.
Mann said the consulting part of her career was a direct result of her retail involvement in selling a bride a gown.
“If she needed a director for her wedding day I would do it for free,” Mann said. “The wedding planning and directing grew so much it became its own job, and in my 50 years in the business I can’t even begin to guess how many weddings I have done. There was a time when I would do two or three weddings in a weekend. That was in my younger years.”
Man said “the more I learned the more I loved it,” and all things wedding became second nature to her.
“As I got older and became a bride myself and had a family it became more important to me to see these girls get started with their plans. Most of them I sold prom dresses to in high school, those were the girls that became my brides (that was early in my career).”
Mann said she moved from Tennessee and back to the Shoals in 1969 and started working in the wedding industry the next year.
“I started working with some local high schools and did some prom shows,” she said. “I worked with Mrs. Long, in Iuka, Mississippi, and I also worked with Mrs. Verna White in Lexington.
“When I went to work in the bridal business here in the Shoals we did in-store shows, some shows at the mall and then we moved to bigger shows at the old Holiday Inn in Sheffield. We outgrew that venue and moved to the Ramada Inn then went to Mr. C’s dinner theater. When the Marriott built the beautiful facilities in 1995, we moved there and have been with them ever since.”
The TimesDaily partners with Mann to bring a premiere bridal show to the area. This year's show is Feb. 1 at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
TimesDaily Event Coordinator Cecilia Brumley has been working with "Mrs. Faye" for almost 10 years.
"Faye’s years of experience in the bridal industry is what made her bridal shows grow into what they are now," Brumley said. "She has taken small businesses and given them tips and pointers to make their business grow in this market. She prepares them for these shows and introduces them to other vendors so they can network, and over the years she has had a hand in hundreds of successful small businesses here in the Shoals."
Mann said she stayed in the wedding industry because “it was interesting to me to see a starry-eyed girl become a beautiful bride. I enjoyed the journey with these women and being a part of a new family that was created in a wedding. Most of them have kept in touch through the years and I have been able to do their children’s weddings and sometimes their grandchildren’s weddings.”
In addition to making lifelong friends and seeing her knowledge have a positive impact on brides, Mann has had a front-row seat to changing trends in the wedding industry.
She said many current brides are older when they marry, are college graduates and pay for their own weddings, as opposed to having parents or other family members foot the bill.
And speaking of money, there are some things that never change for brides from 50 years ago to now.
“One thing that I told a bride 50 years ago and I would tell one today is to start with your budget,” Mann said. “Create a budget and stick to a budget that works (for) you.”
What has changed over the years are fashion trends. Mann said “about every eight years” brides and bridesmaids dresses change style.
“Over the years the dresses were more tailored, now they are off the shoulder, strapless, etc. Each bride has their own personality and it is reflected in her wedding.”
She laughs when asked what is one trend she wishes would just go away? “There are a lot of things that I wish would go away, but you can’t print those.”
“Brides now are more mature in the decisions that they make. I can’t say anything that I wish would go away. I, as a director, had to change as the trends changed. Every bride is special to me. I . . . have enjoyed meeting and working with young women to plan their wedding day and in 20 to 25 years I get to sit down with them again and help them plan their daughter’s wedding.”
And remember the mock weddings in high school? Mann had a hand in those — and the reason may surprise you.
She got a call from Elanor Flippin, a teacher at Coffee High School in Florence.
“This was at the time where (home economics) was changed to Family and Consumer Science,” Mann said. “She could not get boys interested in her classes. She called me, (and it) took me a few days but I put something together for her.
“I got churches, florist, photographer, clothes samples from area department stores. I went back to Mrs. Flippin and said, ‘What do you think about a mock wedding based on GPA?’ She loved the idea. We did an actual wedding. We did this several times (and) by the second semester we had almost doubled the size of her classes and had the captain of the football team as the groom.
“My job over the years has been way more than directing a wedding!”
But still, the most important career highlight are the people. A “Faye Mann bride” never forgets the woman who made her dream day a stunning reality.
“One of my brides moved to Hawaii and I still get a Christmas card from her every year,” Mann said. “Recently I was eating at a local restaurant and a lady came up to me and said, ‘Mrs. Faye you don’t remember me, but you did my wedding 42 years ago.’ It thrills my soul to see brides that I have worked with over the years.”
Brumley said Mann celebrated her 80th birthday last year, "and she can work circles around me. She has taught me so much and I am forever grateful for that. I have enjoyed my time with her and I am pretty sure that I will retire before she does!"
