By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
Myron Berry, the individual responsible for bringing a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned cookoff to the Shoals, won’t be judging the annual “Smoke on the Water” event at McFarland this year, but he knows what it takes to name a champion.
“Anybody can go eat barbecue and say, ‘oh I love this, this is good, and this is really good,” Berry said. “When you’re judging, you assess on three different criteria — the appearance of the meat in the box, the taste and the tenderness.”
Berry became a certified KCBS judge 10 years ago. Prior to those classes, he also judged for the Memphis Barbecue Network, and judged regularly for the annual Memphis in May World Championship.
“I grew up going to Memphis, and they had the most fantastic ribs I’ve ever eaten in my life,” he said. “I sort of got excited about eating ribs.
“Around here, growing up, I always had pit barbecue and all that, but I really got excited about the Memphis ribs. So, I started cooking some, not particularly competitively, but cooking some, and Memphis was known for their dry-rub ribs.”
Berry’s love for slow smoked pork began a little closer to home.
At 14 or 15 years old, he remembers being recruited by his grandfather, who owned a farm near Collinwood, Tennessee, to help pit smoke a whole hog for their large family around the time of the fall harvest.
“He always hung the hams and smoked them in the smokehouse, but around the first cold spell every year, he’d get a big hog,” Berry said. “At night, we’d dig a pit and cook all night. I had cousins around the same age, and our job was to stay up all night and tend to the fire. So, you had to dig the pit, put the hog in it, and keep the coals going all night long. That was our thrill.”
He said there were no complicated sauce recipes or heavily seasoned dry rubs. Instead, his grandfather would prepare the butchered hog by scalding it and adding a simple salt and pepper seasoning.
“That was it,” he said. “The next day, they’d pull the pork, and there would be, oh goodness, 30 or 40 people by the time the grandchildren and everyone came up. I did that for him for several years.”
Berry said his grandfather kept cooking pork that way until he passed away. Now, family members keep the tradition going anytime they have a large reunion.
While he still looks forward to pit smoking whole hogs, Berry has also kept a decades long tradition of his own by traveling with his wife around the Southeast and middle U.S. to judge KCBS and MBN sanctioned barbecue competitions.
Berry said he’s judged more than 200 competitions in 14 different states, traveling as far as Kansas, Missouri, and to Washington, D.C.
“What I enjoy particularly about judging is the friends,” he said. “We’ve found so many barbecue friends over the years that we’ve gotten to know so well. They live a long ways off, but we see them, you know, seven, eight, nine, 10 times a year.”
Berry, who has been a member of the Florence Rotary Club for 30 years, figured his favorite pastime could also do some good for his local community.
About eight years ago, as the Greater Shoals Rotary Clubs were looking for ways to supplement funding for Shoals Scholar Dollars, a program that awards two-year scholarships to qualifying students attending Northwest Shoals Community College, Berry suggested hosting the cookoff.
“When you have an idea like this, you sort of become an organizer for these events by default,” he said with a laugh.
The first “Smoke on the Water” festival was held in 2016 at McFarland Park in Florence, where the contest has taken place each year until 2020, when pandemic shutdowns cancelled the event.
In 2021, the contest returned as a competition only — eliminating vendors and other activities for the general public. Last April, the event was moved to St. Florian Park to accommodate other events happening at McFarland.
Berry said he’s thrilled to see the festival return full scale at its home base this year. Although he won’t be participating as a judge, he still enjoys fulfilling his duties as head organizer.
“The main thing is knowing we’re raising money to benefit the students. That’s probably what I’m most proud of,” Berry said. “It is a lot of work, but it’s enjoyable and very rewarding.”
Chelsea.etherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.