Bonetha “Bonnie” Massengale and M.J. Ligon are each longtime volunteers with the annual Empty Bowl Luncheon in Florence. Both say the fundraising event to fight local hunger is truly a team effort.
“We contribute where we can, and when it’s all done, it’s a beautiful thing,” Ligon said. “We feel very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish with Empty Bowl.”
The Empty Bowl Luncheon, now in its 18th year, is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser. It is hosted by the organization’s women’s auxiliary. Massengale, who has been involved with the event since its inception, said she is expecting this year to be bigger and better than ever.
“We are so thrilled to have it back full-scale this year, so you can get your friends together, come sit down and eat,” she said. “It’s such a fun outing. This is our biggest event of the year.”
Last year, the Empty Bowl Luncheon returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The event that has been known to feature a bake sale, silent auction and fashion show was scaled back and offered to-go orders only.
Despite forgoing a few of the other fundraising elements, the event still raised $42,000.
Ligon and Massengale said the funds raised benefit the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Florence, and aim to bring awareness to local food insecurity.
“You come to eat a full bowl, but the purpose is to draw attention to hunger,” Ligon said. “That’s our saying: We’re ending area hunger one bowl at a time.”
Ligon joined the women’s auxiliary in 2015.
“One of my friends said, O.K., when you retire, you’re joining the auxiliary. I didn’t even know it existed, but I started in September that year,” she said.
“I saw how much good we were able to accomplish through all the projects we do. We have Angel Tree at Christmas; we’ve done pancake breakfasts and other fundraisers. Anything we can do to raise money for the Salvation Army, we do it and everybody pitches in.”
One of the ways she pitches in is by signing up to help with carryout orders at Empty Bowl each year. She said she initially joined the carryout line because she had friends working the station that first year she got involved. She said she stayed with carryout because the job is so fast paced.
“We’ve done as many as 375 carryout orders alone,” she said. “It’s lots of hard work, but it’s a fun event and one that we all look forward to.”
She said carryout orders include a 20-ounce soup of the ticket-holder’s choice, bread and water. Those who opt to dine-in get the choice of up to five cups of soup.
For Massengale, one of her usual tasks is serving on the committee that organizes the list of contributing vendors and restaurants each year.
“We always reach out to any of the new restaurants in town. Mug Shots is making their chili, and I think we have 15 restaurants on the list who have never participated before,” Massengale said.
She said some participants, like La Hacienda of Florence, may not necessarily have a regular soup on their menu, but they find a way to contribute to the list of stews, chowders, bisques and other brothy creations.
She said culinary students with the University of North Alabama and chefs through the Marriott also contribute something new and tasty each year.
She said the committee is expecting more than 50 soups to be on the menu this year.
“I think it’s marvelous the expense and time they go through to help us,” she said, explaining that every vendor donates a five-gallon pot of soup for the cause.
Any soup that is left over gets packaged and sent to the Shoals Center of Hope to further the fight against local hunger.
The event also serves as a competition for participating restaurants, whose soups are sampled by a panel of judges in a blind taste test.
Since the event’s inaugural year, Massengale, who owns Frames by Bonnie on Cloverdale Road, also contributes a framed spoon as an award to the winner.
She said Stell’s Sports Grill in Muscle Shoals took home the award last year for its chicken and dumpling soup. Other recent winners are Homeside Restaurant, which took home the prize in 2019, and the Pie Factory in Florence, which boasts two of Massengale’s framed spoons.
“I thought we should have something to give the winner of the Best Soup of the Shoals. Since I’m in framing, I knew I could handle that,” she said. “It’s just something the restaurants can have to show for winning.”
Just as she and Ligon each contribute their talents, Massengale said about 90 other Women’s Auxiliary members contribute in their own way. Several members bake pies, cakes and cookies for the bake sale, and a group known as the Claymates spin pottery for the commemorative bowls that are complimentary to every ticket-holder, whether they choose to dine in or carry out.
Ligon said Mercy Winters, who has been instrumental to the event since the beginning, came up with the unique way of reminding guests what the event is all about.
“She makes sure we are all involved. She includes everyone and gives every person a responsibility,” Ligon said. “Mercy is who keeps us going.”
