Caramelized Onion-Stuffed Chicken Breast with Spinach and Brown Rice. [Linda Gassenheimer/TNS]

 Linda Gassenheimer

Here’s an easy way to flavor boneless, skinless chicken breasts. They’re stuffed with creamy caramel and onion-flavored boursin cheese. Boursin is a cow’s milk cheese that’s spreadable. They make several different cheese flavors; any one of them will work for this recipe. Or, you can use herb-flavored cream cheese or other flavored soft cheese. Chicken breasts can be shaped with a thick and thin end. The secret to keeping the chicken moist while sautéing is to flatten the chicken breast to make sure the thick and thin ends are the same size.

