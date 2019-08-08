China Gourmet 58 Inc, 500 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
Stanfield's, 5245 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 92
Christys Deli and Bakery, 14475 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, 92
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 1601Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
Little Caesars Pizza, 1409 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
The Palace Soda Shop, 100 South Main St., Tuscumbia, 98
Robbins Property Development Kitchen, 100 South Main St., Tuscumbia, 98
Logan Court, 206 Main St., Tuscumbia, 99
