Fiesta Mexicana, 4001 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 89
Sweet's Café & Catering LLC, 107 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 90
Foodland Discount Foods #108, 3001 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
Papa John's #977, 316 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
Foodland #102, 3413 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
Rhoda P's Catering, 500 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 92
Vertillo Pizza, 312 Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 92
Jay Gayatri LLC DBA Hometown Pizza, 8740 U.S. 72 E, Cherokee, 92
Monkey's Dough Café, 104 W. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 92
Burger King Restaurant, 9694 3105 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
River Road's Café, LLC, 3701 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 93
Town Plaza Chevron, 322 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 93
Quik Mart Travel Center #18, 2125 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 94
Quick Stop #11, 604 E. 2nd St., Muscle Shoals, 94
Red Clay Table, 307 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 94
Ruby Tuesday #3217, 1704 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Fiesta Mexicana, 2517 East Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Foodland #102 Deli, 3413 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Shoals Hospital Food Service, 201 West Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Cypress Cove, 200 Alabama St., Muscle Shoals, 97
South's Best BBQ, 1686 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
Chevron Barton Station, 12960 U.S 72W, Cherokee, 97
Whole Hog Express LLC, 365 Sockwell Lane, Leighton, 97
Long Lewis Café, 2800 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Rollin Bones Smoke Shack, 417 Mt Pleasant Road, Muscle Shoals, 99
Dorm Eleven, 414 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 99
The Carriage Wine and Market, 320 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.