McDonald's #7603, 4201 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 86
Casa Mexicana Restaurant, 550 Brighton Ave., Muscle Shoals, 90
Coldwater Mill Restaurant, 814 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 90
Cajun's Seafood, 4301 Jackson Hwy., Sheffield, 91
Peoples Piggly Wiggly LLC, 8075 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 93
Colbert Heights Elementary School, 1551 Sunset Drive, Tuscumbia, 95
Happy's Chevron III, 3800 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals, 96
Wal-Mart Subway, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Southern Skillet Catering, LLC, 2707 Second St., Muscle Shoals, 96
Brick House Café, 2225 George Wallace Hwy., Russellville, 96
Wal-Mart Market #660, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Colbert Heights High School, 6825 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 97
Marathon Food Mart, 101 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 97
Bear Creek on the Trail, 901 Riverton Rose Trail, Cherokee, 97
Wal-Mart Deli #660, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Muscle Shoals High School, 1900 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Muscle Shoals Middle/McBride School, 1400 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
G.W. Trenholm Primary School, 601 Joe Wheeler Highway, Tuscumbia, 98,
Walmart Bakery #660, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Hatton Elementary School, 2130 Hatton School Road, Leighton, 99
Highland Park Elementary School, 714 Elmhurst Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Howell Graves Preschool, 1601 Alabama Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Webster Elementary School, 200 Webster St., Muscle Shoals, 99 S
Littleville Senior Center, 1400 Jackson Highway, Tuscumbia, 100
Glover-Payne Community Center, 1249 Second St., Cherokee, 100
