Champy's Famous Fried Chicken, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals, 95
China Gourmet 58 Inc., 500 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Powerhouse Nutrition, 202 W. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 96
Covenant Christian School, 1900 Covenant Drive, Tuscumbia, 97
Cherokee Elementary School, 1305 North Pike, Cherokee, 97
Taco Bell #030269, 2100 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Circle K/Kangaroo Express #272364, 4319 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 97
Red Roof Inn, 2807 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
New Bethel Elementary School, 900 New Bethel Road, Tuscumbia, 98
Red Roof Inn (Kitchen), 2807 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
R. E. Thompson Intermediate School, 829 Frankfort Road, Tuscumbia, 99
Microtel Inn and Suites Limited Food, 1852 U.S. 72 E., Tuscumbia, 100
