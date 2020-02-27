Sheffield Tobacco and Deli, 100 West 5th St., Sheffield, 89
Riverside Food & Tobacco, 100 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 90
Stephano's Southland, 1309 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 92
Fiesta Mexicana, 4001 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 93
Oasis Deli & Tropical Snow, 11395 2nd St., Leighton, 93
Oishi Asian Restaurant, 604 Michigan Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
Tuscumbia Dixie, 1014 U.S. 72W, Tuscumbia, 95
Chevron Barton Station, 12960 U.S. 72W, Cherokee, 96
Jackson Express, 1300 S Jackson Hwy., Sheffield, 96
Brookdale Shoals, 2904 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 98
Sparkys Drive-In, 701 Old Lee Hwy., Tuscumbia, 98
Vertillo Pizza, 312 Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 98
Stagger Lee's Lounge, L.L.C., 1140 Alabama 20 E., Tuscumbia, 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.