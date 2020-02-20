2nd and 13 Sports Bar and Grille, 213 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 86
Fiesta Mexicana, 117 B U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia, 91
G's & Big Bertha's BBQ & Soul Food, 1702 W. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 92
Clarion Kitchen, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 92
Southern Barbeque, 425 Avalon Ave., Sheffield, 94
Colbert Heights Café, 6630 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 97
Melrose Inc., 6340 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 98
Publix #1532-Deli, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Publix #1532-Seafood, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Publix #1532- Meat, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Publix #1532-Bakery, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1532, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Momma P's To Go & Catering, 414 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 99
Publix-Dairy, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
Publix #1532-Produce, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
