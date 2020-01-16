McDonald's #678, 1503 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 90
OK Corral, 3106 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
Cozumel Cantina LLC, 8255 2nd St., Leighton, 92
Bojangles Restaurant #5, 401 West Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
East Colbert Church of Christ, 5075 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
Mike's Meat Market, 1012 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
