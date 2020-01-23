Pizza Hut #2939, 400 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
HT Express #9, 503 U.S. 43, Tuscumbia, 92
Williams Chevron Inc, 201 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 94
Brown's Heavenly Fish & Soul Food, 1306 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 96
Morningside of Sheffield, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield, 96
Swamp John's, 210 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Isbell's Pumpkin Farm, 3501 Aycock Cemetary Road, Leighton, 97
Open Door Church, 1301 Pinehurst Blvd., Sheffield, 97
Stell's Sports Grille LLC, 4127 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals, 97
Happy's Victory Fuel, 1300 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Quik Mart #41, 532 E. 2nd St., Muscle Shoals, 98
Papa John's #977, 316 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
George's 217, 217 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 98
The Mixer, LLC, 215 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield, 98
