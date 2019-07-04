Foodland Plus Deli/Bakery #130, 104 Town Plaza Shopping Center, Sheffield, 92
Ford City Shop- Rite, LLC, 14505 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, 92
Brookdale Shoals, 2904 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 93
Donna & Friends Restaurant LLC. 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
Jack's Family Restaurant #279, 1687 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 94
Riverside Food & Tobacco, 100 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 94
Foodland #101, 14483 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, 95
Steak & Stuff, 401-F Cox Blvd., Sheffield, 95
Melrose Inc., 6340 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 96
Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 4131 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals, 97
247 Food Mart, 17750 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 97
Foodland #101 Deli, 14483 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, 98
Isbell's Pumpkin Farm, 3501 Aycock Cemetary Road, Leighton, 98
Oasis Deli & Tropical Snow, 11395 2nd St., Leighton, 98
East Colbert Senior Center, 5929 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.