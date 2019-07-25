J J's, 8225 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 88
Shoney's #1251, 2227 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
Rancho Viejo, 3402 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
Krystal, 2405 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
Logan's Roadhouse #545, 1716 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1910 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
Marathon Food Mart, 101 U.S. 72 West, Tuscumbia, 95
Foodland Discount Foods #119, 103 West First St., Tuscumbia, 96
Sonic Drive In, 208 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Subway Salads & Sandwiches, 901 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Robert Trent Jones At The Shoals, 990 Sunbelt Parkway, Muscle Shoals, 97
Wendy's, 1401 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Loves Travel Stop #580, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
Love's Travel Stop #580/Subway, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
My Place Bar & Grill, 350 George Wallace Hwy., Russellville, 98
Love's Travel Stop/ McDonald's, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 99
Sparkys Drive-In, 701 Old Lee Hwy., Tuscumbia, 99
Littleville Senior Center, 1400 Jackson Highway, Tuscumbia, 100
