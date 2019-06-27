Little Mart/Vedika, Inc., 1495 George Wallace Highway, Russellville, 89
Foodland Plus #130, 104 Town Plaza Shopping Center, Sheffield, 90
Coldwater Café #2, 3810 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 91
Jody's Restaurant, 1440 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 93
Tuscumbia Senior Center, 601 N.E. Commons, Tuscumbia, 95
Cazadores Grocery Store, 1000 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
McDonald's, 412 U.S. 43 S., Tuscumbia, 96
Jack's Family Restaurant #132, 3211 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Oasis Lounge & Grill, 1280 George Wallace Highway, Russellville, 97
Big Spring Coffee, 101 West 6th St., Tuscumbia, 97
Publix #1532-Bakery, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Lennys Grill & Subs, 2101 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Publix #1532-Deli, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Dick Howell's BBQ Pit #2, 420 Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia, 98
Twin Pines Country Club, 1855 Country Club Drive, Russellville, 99
Publix #1532- Meat, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Sheffield Senior Center, 303 East Second St., Sheffield, 100
Publix-Dairy, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
Publix #1532-Produce, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
Publix #1532-Seafood, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1532, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
