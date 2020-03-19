Burger King Garden Grill, 13512 105 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 90
Hatch Shoprite, 3805 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 91
Casa Mexicana Restaurant #2, 1101 S. Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 93
Loves Travel Stop #580, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 93
Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 South Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 95
Threadgill Primary School, 900 Annapolis Ave., Sheffield, 95
Logan's Roadhouse #545, 1716 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
Love's Travel Stop/ McDonald's, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 95
Love's Travel Stop #580/Subway, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 95
Domino's, 712 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
Subway Salads & Sandwiches, 901 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Sheffield-Tuscumbia Headstart, 701 East 17th St., Sheffield, 97
Aldi #84, 516 W Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Dollar General #3898, 1674 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
Sonic Drive In, 208 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
CVS Pharmacy #4901, 1715 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Walgreens #02557, 1801 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Easy Stop, 2600 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Southern Blend Coffee, 1404 E. Avalon Ave., Tuscumbia, 98
UCP of Northwest Alabama, 507 N. Hook St., Tuscumbia, 99
Key West Inn, 1800 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 99
Arnold's Truck Stop, Inc., 1460 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 100
Calvary Learning and Ministry Center, 1305 West 12th St., Sheffield, 100
