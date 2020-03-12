Arby's #6764, 2001 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
Box Car Café, 220 N Nashville Ave., Sheffield, 96
Captain D's #3554, 2710 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
Cypress Lakes 19th Hole, 1311 E. 6th St., Muscle Shoals, 93
Foodland Discount Foods #119, 103 W. First St., Tuscumbia, 93
Gator Fitness LLC, 1601 E 2nd St., Sheffield, 99
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1910 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
Krystal, 2405 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Logan Court, 506 N Main St., Tuscumbia, 97
Mac's Gourmet Bakery & Café, 104 W 6th St., Tuscumbia, 89
Momma Goldberg's, 1500 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Papa Wok Inc., 2001 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Pizza Hut #2940, 611 E Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Red Clay Table, 307 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 95
Rhoda P's Catering, 500 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 93
Robbins Property Development Kitchen, 100 South Main St., Tuscumbia, 98
Shoney's #1251, 2227 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 90
The Garden Gate Café, 701 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
The Palace Soda Shop, 100 South Main St., Tuscumbia, 96
Too Fat Sisters Kitchen, LLC, 1606 U.S. 72 E, Tuscumbia, 94
Town Plaza Chevron, 322 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 93
Wendy's, 1401 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
Zaxby's, 2017 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
