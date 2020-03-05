Krishbir Inc., 2691 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 93
The Pie Factory of Muscle Shoals, 3312 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
Donna & Friends Restaurant LLC, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
Waffle House #1013, 183 U.S. 43 South, Tuscumbia, 95
Rick's BBQ, 2501 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
My Place Bar & Grill, 350 George Wallace Highway, Russellville, 95
Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 4131 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals, 97
Jack's Family Restaurant #279, 1687 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 98
Papa Murphy's, Take-N-Bake-Pizza, 233 Avalon Ave., Ste B, Muscle Shoals, 99
Yogurt Mountain, 3312 Woodward Ave Ste 1, Muscle Shoals, 99
Dorm Eleven, 414 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 99
The Carriage Wine and Market, 320 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 100
