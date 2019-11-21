Red Clay Table, 307 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 90
Box Car Café, 220 N Nashville Ave., Sheffield, 91
Ruby Tuesday #3217, 1704 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
Town Plaza Chevron, 322 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 92
Happy's Food Mart #5, 1400 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 94
Too Fat Sisters Kitchen, LLC, 1606 U.S. 72 E, Tuscumbia, 94
Burger King Restaurant 9694, 3105 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
The Palace Soda Shop, 100 S. Main St., Tuscumbia, 97
Robbins Property Development Kitchen, 100 S. Main St., Tuscumbia, 98
Rollin Bones Smoke Shack, 417 Mt Pleasant Road, Muscle Shoals, 98
Logan Court, 506 N Main St., Tuscumbia, 98
The Carriage Wine and Market, 320 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 98
Dollar General #217, 207 W. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 99
Dollar General #1762, 8582 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 100
