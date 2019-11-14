A to Z Foodmart, 723 E 2nd St., Sheffield, 85
Quick Stop #11, 604 E. 2nd St., Muscle Shoals, 88 Food
Rhoda P's Catering, 500 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 88
Dollar General #8821, 510 North Columbia Ave., Sheffield, 91
Chevron Barton Station, 12960 U.S. 72W, Cherokee, 91
Sweet's Café & Catering LLC, 107 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 91
Rancho Viejo, 3402 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
Sheffield Tobacco and Deli, 100 West 5th St., Sheffield, 92
N & F No. 3 Inc., 412 U.S. 43 S., Tuscumbia, 93
Love's Travel Stop/ McDonald's, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 94
Dollar General #8731, 1811 East 6th St., Muscle Shoals, 95
Foodland Discount Foods #119, 103 West First St., Tuscumbia, 95
Fiesta Mexicana, 4001 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 96
Monkey's Dough Café, 104 W. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 96
Long Lewis Café, 2800 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
My Place Bar & Grill, 350 George Wallace Hwy., Russellville, 97
Aycock Market, 3850 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
Rayo Mart, 6505 East Second St., Muscle Shoals, 98
Kid's Depot Learning Center, LLC, 6550 Second St., Muscle Shoals, 98
Robert Trent Jones At The Shoals, 990 Sunbelt Parkway, Muscle Shoals, 98
Dollar General #11337, 2821 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
Loves Travel Stop #580, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
Love's Travel Stop #580/Subway, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
Sparkys Drive-In, 701 Old Lee Hwy., Tuscumbia, 98
Dollar General #1888, 803 South Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 99
Ambreshree2 LLC, 5101 U.S. 43 S, Tuscumbia, 99
Vertillo Pizza, 312 Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 99
David Christophers, 411 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 100
