Quick Stop Tuscumbia, 1021 U.S. 72 E., Tuscumbia, 89
Sprint Mart #40, 21731 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 90
McDonald's #678, 1503 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
Yogi Food Mart, 700 George Wallace Hwy., Russellville, 92
Sweet Peppers Deli, 619 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
Mama Jeans Restaurant LLC, 2325 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 93
Quik Mart #37, 3302 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Rick's Barbecue Wilson Dam, LLC, 2400 S. Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 96
The Coffee Place, 710 East 6th St., Muscle Shoals, 96
Brown's Heavenly Fish & Soul Food, 1306 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 97
Alabama Bliss Bistro and Boutique, 1202 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Coldwater Inn Kitchen, 712 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 98
LawLers Barbecue #11, 808 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
