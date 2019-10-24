Brookdale Shoals, 2904 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 94
Coldwater Café #2, 3810 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 95
Donna & Friends Restaurant LLC, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
Rick's Produce, 3406 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
Big Spring Coffee, 101 West 6th St., Tuscumbia, 98
Jack's Family Restaurant #279, 1687 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 98
Dick Howell's BBQ Pit #2, 420 Water St., Tuscumbia, 99
