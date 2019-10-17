Riverside Food & Tobacco, 100 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 92
Foodland #101, 14483 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
Foodland #101 Deli, 14483 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
Catering and Confections, 3175 Mt. Mills Road, Tuscumbia, 98
Publix #1532-Bakery, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Publix #1532-Deli, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Oasis Deli & Tropical Snow, 11395 2nd St., Leighton, 98
Publix #1532- Meat, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1532, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
North Alabama Speedway, 12200 Alabama 247, Tuscumbia, 99
Publix-Dairy, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
Publix #1532-Produce, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
Publix #1532-Seafood, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
