Jack's Family Restaurant #204, 485 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 91
A1 Bama Food Mart, 811 Old Lee Highway, Tuscumbia, 91
Jack's Family Restaurant #132, 3211 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
USA Ichiban Inc., 1207 S. Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 93
George's Steak Pit, 1206 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 94
Jody's Restaurant, 1440 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 94
Stephano's Southland, 1309 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 94
Cazadores Grocery Store, 1000 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
Claunch Café, 400 South Main St., Tuscumbia, 96
McDonald's, 412 U.S. 43 S., Tuscumbia, 96
Leighton Senior Center, First Street, Leighton, 97
George's 217, 217 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 97
White Oak Market, 4395 Alabama 157, Leighton, 97
Outback Steakhouse #1267, 4838 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 98
Open Door Church, 1301 Pinehurst Blvd., Sheffield, 98
Williams Chevron Inc., 201 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 98
The Mixer, LLC, 215 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield, 99
Lennys Grill & Subs, 2101 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
The Rock, 310 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 100
