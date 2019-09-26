Chiska Food Mart, 6220 U.S. 72 W.,Cherokee, 91
Peoples Piggly Wiggly LLC, 8075 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 92
Dollar General #8662, 716 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Hatch Shoprite, 3805 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 96
Dollar Tree #154, 1312 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Chick-fil-A, #3561, 511 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Subway, 4116 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 98
Key West Inn, 1800 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 98
Penny Pinchers, 607 Davison Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Shoals Fuel City, 107 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Muscle Shoals Living Center, 994 Gattman Park Drive, Muscle Shoals, 100
Glover-Payne Community Center, 1249 Second St., Cherokee, 100
