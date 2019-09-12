Hardees No. 1431, 419 Highway 43, Tuscumbia, 85
McDonald's No. 7603, 4201 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 88
Toot's Diner, 2205 Rialroad St., Leighton, 93
Bojangles Restaurant No. 5, 401 West Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Casa Mexicana Restaurant, 550 Brighton Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Dollar General No. 17371, 8688 Main St., Leighton, 97
Domino's, 712 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Colbert County High School, 2200 High School St., Leighton, 98
Hatton Elementary School, 2130 Hatton School Road, Leighton, 98
Leighton Elementary, 8100 Old Highway 20, Leighton, 98
Easy Stop, 2600 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.