This soup supper is made to order for a busy weeknight. Most people think a soup has to cook for hours for it to be good. I love soup suppers and decided to create this tomato-based, mushroom and sausage soup that takes only 20 minutes to make.
Onion garlic crostini or “little toasts” makes a great accompaniment for this dinner.
Helpful Hints
• Navy beans or red kidney beans can be used instead of cannellini beans.
• Any leftover whole grain bread can be used for the crostini.
• Diced fresh onions can be found in the produce section of the supermarket.
• Minced garlic can be found in jars in the produce or condiment sections of the supermarket.
Countdown
• Start soup.
• While soup cooks, prepare crostini.
Shopping List
To buy: 1 package low-fat turkey sausage*, 1 bottle fat-free, low-salt, pasta sauce**, 1 can cannellini beans, 1 loaf multi grain, country bread, 1 pound sliced button mushrooms, 1 container fresh diced red onion.
Staples: olive oil, olive oil spray, minced garlic, sugar, fat-free, low-salt chicken broth.
* Look for turkey sausage containing (per ounce) 44 calories, 2.2 g fat, 0.6 g saturated fat, 168 mg sodium, such as Jennie-O Turkey Store brand.
** Look for pasta sauce containing (per 1/2 cup) 112 calories, 3.5 g fat, 17.7 g carbohydrate, 39 mg sodium.
Country Mushroom And Sausage Soup
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 pound sliced button mushrooms
1 4-ounce low-fat turkey sausage, sliced*
1 cup fat-free, low-salt, pasta sauce**
1 cup rinsed and drained cannellini beans
1 cup fat-free, low-salt chicken broth
1 cup water
Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and sausage and sauté 2 minutes, stirring to brown sausage. Add the pasta sauce beans, broth and water. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and simmer 15 minutes.
Yield 2 servings
Per serving: 447 calories, 125 calories from fat, 13.8 g total fat, 2.9 g saturated fat, 5.6 g monounsaturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 676 mg sodium, 53.6 g carbohydrate, 12.1 g dietary fiber, 11.7 g sugars, 31.3 g protein
Exchanges: 2 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
Onion Garlic Crostini
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 cup fresh diced red onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon sugar
Olive oil spray
2 large slices multi grain, country bread
Microwave method:
Place onion and garlic in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high 2 minutes. Remove and stir in olive oil and sugar.
Stovetop method:
Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat and add olive oil. Add onions and garlic and sauté without burning 10 minutes. Add sugar and sauté another 5 minutes.
Spray bread with olive oil spray and toast in toaster oven or under broiler until golden, about 1 minute. Spoon onion mixture over bread and serve with soup.
Yield 2 servings
Per serving: 138 calories, 44 calories from fat, 4.9 g total fat, 0.8 g saturated fat, 2.9 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 115 mg sodium, 20.1 g carbohydrate, 3 g dietary fiber, 6.2 g sugars, 4.3 g protein
Exchanges: 1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
From “Fast and Flavorful Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org
