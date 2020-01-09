This meal is a take on an American favorite, spicy chicken wings with celery and blue cheese dressing. A spicy, honey sauce coats meaty, and flavorful boneless, skinless chicken thighs.
Low-fat and low-sodium blue cheese dressing is available in many supermarkets. Look for one with the nutritional value listed below.
Helpful Hints
• A reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing can be used instead of the blue cheese dressing.
• Boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins can be used instead of chicken thighs.
• Fresh celery sticks can be found in the produce section of the supermarket or cut 4-inch sticks from celery stalks.
Countdown
• Preheat broiler.
• Make chicken.
• While chicken cooks, assemble celery dish.
Shopping List
To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, 1 bottle honey, 1 bottle prepared horseradish, 1 loaf whole wheat bread, 1 bottle reduced-fat creamy, yogurt blue cheese dressing*, 1 container fresh celery sticks.
Staples: distilled white vinegar.
* Look for a blue cheese creamy yogurt dressing
2 tablespoon serving: 50 calories, 1.5 g saturated fat, 140 mg sodium
Honey-Spiced Mock Chicken Wings
3 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
1/2 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 slices whole wheat bread (1 ounce each)
Heat broiler and line a baking tray with foil. Mix honey, horseradish and vinegar together in a bowl. Place chicken on baking sheet and spread half the honey mixture on the chicken. Broil 5 inches from heat for 5 minutes. Turn and broil 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Divide chicken between 2 dinner plates and spoon remaining sauce over chicken. Serve bread on the side.
Yield 2 servings:
Per serving: 372 calories, 67 calories from fat, 7.5 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 2.5 g monounsaturated fat, 138 mg cholesterol, 293 mg sodium, 38.1 g carbohydrate, 2.1 g dietary fiber, 27.8 g sugars, 38.1 g protein
Exchanges: 1 starch, 1 1/2 carbohydrate, 4 lean meat
Celery with Blue Cheese Dressing
4 cups fresh celery sticks
4 tablespoons reduced-fat, creamy yogurt blue cheese dressing*
Divide celery between two plates and drizzle dressing over the celery.
Yield 2 servings:
Per serving: 82 calories, 44 calories from fat, 4.8 g total fat, 0.2 g saturated fat, 0.1 g monounsaturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 302 mg sodium, 7 g carbohydrate, 3.2 g dietary fiber, 4.7 g sugars, 2.4 g protein
Exchanges: 1 vegetable, 1 fat
From “Fast and Flavorful Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org
