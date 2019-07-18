Fresh herbs, poultry and a little vermouth are all you need for this simple French dish that is full of flavor. Use a skillet that just fits the chicken in one layer. If it is too large, the sauce will evaporate.
Helpful Hints
• Make sure the dried tarragon leaves are still green, not gray or brown.
• Sliced fresh onions can be found in the produce section of the supermarket.
• Orzo are tiny, rice shaped pasta. Other small pasta can be substituted.
• A quick way to chop chives is to snip them with a scissors.
Countdown
• Place a pot of water for pasta on to boil first.
• Prepare chicken.
• Finish pasta.
Shopping List
To buy: 2 6-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts, 1 carton half-and-half, 1 small bottle dry vermouth, 1 can fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, 1 bottle dried tarragon, 1 box orzo, 1 container fresh sliced onion, 1 container sliced carrots, 1 bunch chives
Staples: flour, olive oil, salt, black peppercorns.
Tarragon chicken
2 tablespoons flour
2 6-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/2 cup sliced carrots
1/2 cup fresh sliced onion
2/3 cup dry vermouth
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2/3 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
1 1/2-teaspoons dried tarragon
1 tablespoon half and half
Place flour on a plate. Remove visible fat from chicken and press both sides into the flour. Shake off excess flour. Heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet, just large enough to hold chicken on one layer, over medium-high heat. Add chicken, carrots and onion. Brown chicken 3 minutes turn and brown 3 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add vermouth and reduce about 30 to 40 seconds. Add chicken broth and reduce by half, about 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste. Return chicken to pan and finish cooking about 3 to 4 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Remove to the plate. Sprinkle tarragon into sauce and cook a few seconds to warm. Add half and half and mix well. Spoon sauce over chicken and serve.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 339 calories, 90 calories from fat, 10 g total fat, 2.2 g saturated fat, 4.9 g monounsaturated fat, 111 mg cholesterol, 414 mg sodium, 13.4 g carbohydrate, 1.7 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugars, 39 g protein
Exchanges: 1 carbohydrate, 5 lean meat, 1/2 alcohol
Orzo and chives
1/2 cup orzo
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped chives
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring 3 to 4 quarts of water to a boil over high heat. Add orzo and boil 8 to 9 minutes after the water returns to a boil. Remove 2 tablespoon water to a bowl. Add olive oil and mix together. Drain orzo and add to bowl with the chives. Mix well and add salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 232 calories, 28 calories from fat, 3.1 g total fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 1.7 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 3 mg sodium, 42.7 g carbohydrate, 1.9 g dietary fiber, 1.5 g sugars, 7.5 g protein
Exchanges: 3 starch
From “Fast and Flavorful Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org
