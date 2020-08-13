Walnuts and basil flavor this simple chicken salad. It’s a flavorful salad that is easy to put together. The only cooking is to toast the walnuts to enhance their flavor. So, it’s perfect for a hot summer night.
With using store-bought chicken, this dinner can be ready in less than 10 minutes.
Helpful Hints
• Any type of cooked chicken can be used, such as chicken strips or rotisserie chicken.
• Almonds or pecans can be used instead of walnuts.
Countdown
• Toast walnuts.
• Mix mayonnaise and tomatoes together for the sauce.
• Complete the salad.
Shopping List
To buy: 1 package walnuts, 1 jar reduced-fat mayonnaise, 1 can reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes, 1 package cooked boneless, skinless, chicken breast strips or rotisserie chicken breast, 1 bunch celery, 1 bunch basil, 2 whole wheat rolls.
Staples: salt and black peppercorns.
Walnut Chicken Salad
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/4 cup broken walnuts
1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1 cup reduced-sodium canned diced tomato, drained
10 ounces cooked boneless, skinless, chicken breast
4 cups washed, ready-to-eat salad greens, torn into 2 to 3-inch pieces
1/2 cup sliced celery
1/4 cup fresh basil torn into bite-size pieces
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 whole wheat rolls
Place walnuts on a foil lined baking sheet in a toaster oven or under a broiler and heat 1 to 2 minutes. Watch to see they don’t burn. Mix mayonnaise and tomatoes in a medium-size bowl. Cut chicken into 1/2 to 1-inch cubes. Add to a bowl. Add walnuts, celery, basil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Divide lettuce leaves between two plates. Spoon chicken salad over leaves. Serve with the rolls.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 579 calories (41% from fat), 26.3 g fat (3.4 g saturated,6.3 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 48.7 g protein, 35.6 g carbohydrates, 9.6 g fiber, 463 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.
